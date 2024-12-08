Cooper High School football completes its season as the Class 5A state runner-up

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Cooper High School football team completed its season as the Class 5A state runner-up Saturday night in Lexington.

Bowling Green defeated Cooper 37-20 at Kroger Field. It is the second straight season that Bowling Green defeated Cooper in the Class 5A state final.

Cooper concluded its season with a 13-1 record. Bowling Green improved to 12-2 on the season.

Cooper junior quarterback Cam O’Hara was 18 of 27 passing for 262 yards and three touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Jaiden Combs had seven receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown. Senior wide receiver Isaiah Johnson had five receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Junior wide receiver/safety Ryker Campbell had three receptions for 72 yards. He also had three kick returns for 57 yards and an interception on defense. Senior tight end Austin Alexander had three receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown. He also had a sack on defense.

Junior linebacker Max Wethington had 13 tackles (8 solo) while junior linebacker Dax Bolen and senior defensive end Mike Mullvihill had 10 tackles each.

Cooper outscored its opponents 644 to 215 entering Saturday night. The Jaguars had several signature wins this season including Ryle, Highlands (twice) and Great Crossing en route to its second straight state final.

Cooper was the third team to compete for a state championship in Lexington this weekend.

Ryle (11-3) completed its season as the Class 6A state runner-up earlier Saturday night.

Beechwood defeated Owensboro Catholic 50-34 Friday nightin the Class 2A state final to become Greater Cincinnati's only football state champion this season.

It is Beechwood’s 18th football state championship. Beechwood (14-1) earned its 23rd appearance in the championship game.

