Champs once again: Beechwood wins 18th state title in program history

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Beechwood Tigers are once again state champions!

Beechwood defeated Owensboro Catholic 50-34 in the KHSAA Class 2A championship game at Kroger Field in Lexington to grab the program's 18th state title. This was their 23rd appearance in the championship game and their fourth championship in five years.

While the Tigers have had ample success in recent history, they missed out on the championship game last season, falling to eventual state champs Mayfield in the semifinals. Mayfield's opponent in that game was Owensboro Catholic, who were looking to finally nab some hardware.

Beechwood jumped out to a quick lead and never let off the gas, with the game's MVP, Chase Flaherty, scoring four touchdowns in the win.

Now, it's Cooper and Ryle's turn to compete for championships. Ryle will face Trinity (Louisville) at 4 p.m. Saturday for the Class 6A championship, with Cooper taking on Bowling Green in the Class 5A championship right after at 8 p.m.

On the other side of the river, Anderson fell to Avon 20-13 in the Division II state final Thursday in Canton. Moeller will face Olentangy Liberty in the Division I state championship Friday night.

