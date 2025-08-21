FC Cincinnati trades DeAndre Yedlin to Real Salt Lake

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati is trading defender DeAndre Yedlin to Real Salt Lake in exchange for money.

The MLS announced Thursday Cincinnati will receive $304,700 in 2025 General Allocation Money from Real Salt Lake in exchange for the three-time MLS All-Star.

"DeAndre has been an incredible part of our FC Cincinnati family," said FCC general manager Chris Albright. "He's a top professional, teammate and person, and we wish him and his family all the best in Salt Lake."

Yedlin started 47 games in two seasons for the Orange and Blue. He came to Cincinnati in 2024 from Inter Miami FC, where he was vice captain of a squad led by Lionel Messi.

Before that, the 32-year-old spent time in England after making his professional debut in 2013 for the Seattle Sounders, where he was the club's first homegrown player.

Cincinnati is currently tied atop the Supporters' Shield standings, acquiring midfielder Samuel Gidi and winger Ender Echenique this summer to bolster the squad.