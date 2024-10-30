Colerain High School football coach Carl Huber steps down after two seasons

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Colerain High School is seeking a new head football coach.

The school announced Wednesday afternoon that Carl Huber has stepped down from the position after two seasons. Colerain was winless this season and in 2023.

Huber will continue to serve in other roles in the Northwest Local School District (NWLSD), according to a news release. Huber is an intervention specialist.

"NWLSD and Colerain High School extend their heartfelt gratitude to the outgoing coach for his

unwavering dedication and advocacy for players and families over the past several years," the Colerain athletic department said in a release.

"As the school community moves forward, it remains dedicated to providing students with a positive and

enriching athletic experience. Updates regarding the search for a new head coach will be shared in the coming weeks."

The school does not plan on naming an interim head coach.

The Cardinals have not been in the postseason since a 14-7 loss at Mason in the first round on Oct. 28, 2022.

Huber, a 2010 Northwest High School graduate, was named the Colerain coach Jan. 9, 2023. Huber had been a Colerain assistant coach since 2015 prior to the head coaching position.

Huber was one of more than 80 individuals who either applied or expressed interest in the head coaching vacancy before he was hired in January 2023.

Huber played football and wrestled at Northwest before he continued his football career at Mount St. Joseph University and suffered a career-ending injury his freshman year. He enrolled in the United States Army Reserves and graduated from MSJ in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in education. He served six years in the reserves and finished as a sergeant.

Huber joined the Colerain High School staff as an intervention specialist and was an assistant coach under former head coaches Tom Bolden, now the head coach at Lakota West, and Shawn Cutright, who is now the Kings offensive line coach.

Colerain is scheduled to play at La Salle in the 2025 season opener.

