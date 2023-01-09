Colerain High School introduces Carl Huber as its next head football coach

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Colerain High School announced Carl Huber as its new head football coach Monday afternoon.

Huber, Colerain's dean of students and former Colerain assistant football coach, succeeds former Colerain coach Shawn Cutright, who stepped down Dec. 1 in order to spend more time with his family.

Huber, a Northwest High School graduate, was born and raised in the Northwest Local School District. He was a member of the football and wrestling teams while in high school.

Hubert continued his football career at Mount St. Joseph University and suffered a career-ending injury his freshman year. He enrolled in the United States Army Reserves and graduated from MSJ in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in education. He served six years in the reserves and finished as a sergeant.

Huber joined the Colerain High School staff as an intervention specialist and has been an assistant coach under former head coaches Tom Bolden, now at Lakota West, and Cutright.

Huber guided the Colerain wrestling program to the school's first Greater Miami Conference championship along with being named the conference and district coach of the year in 2022.

“I am extremely thankful for this opportunity," Huber said in a release. "I would like to give a special thank you to (Colerain athletic director) Mr. (Matt) Stoinoff, (Colerain principal) Mrs. (Erin) Davis, and the Northwest Local School District Administration for this opportunity. It is an honor to have the opportunity to be the next head coach of Colerain High School. As a kid in this district, I grew up playing football for the Little Cards and attending football games at Colerain, so I understand the championship tradition. I am excited to work in this great community with amazing people and students.”

Outside of Colerain, Carl enjoys spending time with his wife, Sarah, and their daughter.

The school selected Huber last week. Colerain had an estimated 82 individuals who either applied or expressed interest in the head coach vacancy by mid-December.

Colerain is scheduled to open the 2023 season at La Salle as part of a home-and-home contract between the two schools. Colerain (4-7 in 2022) has four consecutive postseason appearances.

