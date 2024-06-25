'Close friends': Former Moeller star, NBA player Jaxson Hayes discusses Lakers coach JJ Redick

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes smiles when discussing the ability to catch up with several friends and family members this week.

That also includes new Lakers coach JJ Redick, who was a teammate of Hayes for nearly two seasons, including when the 2018 Moeller graduate was a rookie, in New Orleans.

Redick was formally introduced as the Los Angeles head coach Monday afternoon and has already chatted with Hayes.

“We’re very close friends,” Hayes said Tuesday morning at the Prolink Jaxson Hayes Basketball ProCamps event at Moeller. “My rookie year he was my vet. We have a very close connection. I’m not going to lie it’s definitely a little weird just because we played together three years ago. Now, he’s my head coach. It’s crazy. I’m just really excited, hopefully get to work with him. I just can’t wait.”

Hayes, 24, signed a two-year deal with the Lakers in July 2023 and has a player option for this upcoming season.

“I haven’t decided yet,” Hayes said. “Still going to go back to L.A. here on Wednesday and meet with JJ and some of the coaches and the GM Rob (Pelinka) and them and kind of talk that over and then come back and talk to my agents after the draft and decide where to go from there.”

The 7-foot Hayes is entering his sixth NBA season and has enjoyed being a Laker.

“The organization is unreal the way they run; the culture there is just insane,” Hayes said. “You can tell it’s the Lakers. The fans there are crazy. Everywhere you go it’s like, ‘Oh you’re with the Lakers.’ It’s definitely different so I loved it. I love learning from LeBron and AD (Anthony Davis) and all my other teammates. It’s a great experience.”

Hayes said it didn’t take long for him to get acclimated to the organization and Southern California. He lives near Manhattan Beach and enjoys spending time with his girlfriend there and with trips to Disneyland.

“Honestly when I first signed and I got out there they instantly right away had me come out to the Dodgers game that next day to throw out the first pitch,” Hayes said. “When I got out there all the fans already knew who I was. I was walking around (Dodger Stadium) and random L.A. fans were like, ‘Yo, congrats on signing with the Lakers we can’t wait to have you.’ That was really just like the most real moment for me. It was like, ‘Dang I’m really playing for the Lakers — the team I grew up watching as a kid.’ That was pretty awesome.”

Hayes said he wants to gain a little more weight, and work on his outside game and other playmaking abilities this summer.

“All my workouts are with Anthony (Davis),” Hayes said. “I just learned a ton from him this year. A lot of defensive stuff, post moves, really a lot of little things that can help my game and help take my game to the next level.”

That mentality is what Hayes conveyed through the camp at Moeller on Tuesday morning. Dozens of grade-school students went through fundamental skills stations, instructions and contests. Hayes interacted with the campers and enjoyed every minute.

He signed autographs, shared laughs, was asked if he could receive an alley-oop and was greeted with questions about playing with James (‘it’s definitely one of the greatest experiences’).

“It brings back a lot of memories,” Hayes said. “I grew up going to Moeller camps. It feels really good to have my own here.”

Moeller coach Carl Kremer said the camp is part of who Hayes is in giving back from the heart.

“Jaxson has always been great with kids, even back to his high school days when he worked at the Moeller camps,” Kremer said. “It is a great to see him now as a professional player still taking the time to engage with the campers and make their day.”

Hayes is active on a group chat with his former Moeller teammates and remembers the road trips and the success on the court at the Greater Catholic League South divsision school. The 2018 Division I state championshipis still a lifelong treasure.

“That was probably the biggest game I’ve won for real in my career,” Hayes said. “I haven’t been to the NCAA Tournament or anything so that one just brings back a lot of memories. I did go to the in-season tournament this year for the NBA. That one was such a surreal moment. We had worked our whole high school careers for that and finally to win it in our senior year was just awesome.”

