Cincinnati Country Day wins Division III girls soccer state championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio — State champs! The Cincinnati Country Day girls soccer team won its third title in school history Friday.

CCD, the No. 1 seed in the Division III bracket, defeated Ottawa-Glandorf 1-0 at Lower.com Field in Columbus. Elizabeth Zimmerman scores the game's only goal, while goalkeeper CJ Debra had six saves.

The game was the Nighthawks' fifth state final appearance. They previously won the championship in 2019, meaning their four seniors have won two titles. In a release from CCD, coach Theresa Hirschauer spoke about the importance of their seniors.

"The senior captains — CJ Debra, Sydney Bortz, Sami Hess, and Alexia Lander-Vegas — have been tremendous," Hirschauer said in the release. "The team improved every game throughout the 17-game regular season with different players stepping up at different moments."

The Seton High School soccer team is also returning home as state champions. The Saints defeated Strongsville 1-0 in the Division I state final. Senior Shannon Ott scored the lone goal for the Saints at the 68:10 mark of the second period.

It is the first state soccer championship for Seton in program history. The Saints made its first state Final Four appearance in program history Tuesday night after defeating Mount Notre Dame in the regional final Nov. 5.

In Division II, Waynesville (21-0) played Copley (20-0-1) in the state final. Waynesville defeated Marietta 5-0 in a state semifinal Tuesday night. Waynesville is making its third state tournament appearance.

