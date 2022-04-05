Ciera George named Hamilton girls basketball coach pending board approval

HAMILTON, Ohio — Hamilton City Schools announced Ciera George as the Hamilton High School girls basketball coach Tuesday, pending board of education approval in June.

A 2015 Colerain graduate, George was a three-year varsity student-athlete with the Cardinals. She played two years at Mount St. Joseph University and coached four years at Colerain as the freshmen and junior varsity head coach, according to a news release.

George coaches Amateur Athletic Union basketball in the spring and summer for Cincy Cardinals, an organization she started in 2018.

"During the interview process, it was clear Ciera was prepared and ready for the rigors of being a head coach," Hamilton City Schools and the Hamilton High School athletic department said in a statement. "Ciera is looking forward to building the Big Blue's girls basketball program and developing our athletes."

George said she can't wait for the upcoming season at Hamilton High School.

"I'm really looking forward to growing and developing with the girls in the program," George said. "The GMC is stiff competition, but we're ready to come out and surprise a lot of people with how hard we're about to work. I'm excited to see how the community rallies and support our girls program."

She is scheduled to be approved as the new head coach in June along with the fall 2022 coaches.

"Ciera’s passion and knowledge of basketball leaves little doubt that she will have an immediate positive impact on the Hamilton girls basketball program," the school district said. "We look forward to having her lead our girls basketball program for many years to come."

Hamilton, a Division I program, had an 0-21 record this past season.

