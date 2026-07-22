'Blessed' | Indian Hill senior Devlan Daniel named to Perfect Game All-American Classic

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — Indian Hill senior Devlan Daniel received an invitation to the 2026 Perfect Game DICK’s All-American Classic Aug. 16 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

The prestigious all-star baseball game will be played at the home of the Philadelphia Phillies.

“I’m just so blessed, so honored,” Daniel told WCPO 9 Sports Wednesday morning.

“This is everything I’ve been training for — I’ve always wanted to get to this point. Everyone who has helped me throughout this — just to be able to see and hear their voice being like, ‘Congratulations and thank you’ — it hits me even harder. Because I know I should be the one saying thank you to them. Honestly, I’ve been helped my whole life with just getting to different places.”

Daniel, who is verbally committed to Mississippi State, is listed as an outfielder and pitcher for the Perfect Game All-American Classic multi-day event from Aug. 13-16.

Daniel is on the East roster and is the only Ohio athlete in the all-star game.

Daniel, a Division IV first-team all-state Indian Hill quarterback on the football team, just returned Tuesday from the USA Baseball 18U National Team Trials in Cary, North Carolina. Daniel is rated Ohio’s No. 1 high school baseball player in the 2027 class by Prep Baseball.

“Baseball is such a hard sport,” Daniel said. “On any given day you can have a bad day, you can have a really great day. I just kind of told myself, just go out there, compete, do what you do and the rest will follow.”

The Perfect Game All-American Classic will be the second Major League Baseball venue that Daniel has competed in this summer. He performed really well at the Perfect Game National Showcase at loanDepot Park, which is the home of the Miami Marlins.

“This is a huge opportunity for him,” said Indian Hill baseball coach Cary Daniel, who is Devlan’s father. “These are all of the events that are huge for draft opportunities coming out of high school.”

The competition within the Perfect Game All-American Classic will only benefit Devlan.

“He is playing alongside all of the high school guys that will have their names called in to the 2027 MLB Draft,” Cary Daniel said. “To simply be invited to the same events is an honor.”

Daniel was a Division IV first-team All-Ohio shortstop this past season by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association. Daniel hit .436 with four home runs, five triples, five doubles, 18 stolen bases and a .782 slugging percentage in 26 games. He had 35 runs scored, 34 hits and 20 runs batted in for Indian Hill (21-5).

“Devlan continues to not only shine as a student-athlete, but we could not be more proud of him as a person,” Indian Hill athletic director Brian Phelps said.

Daniel will be Indian Hill’s quarterback again this season after the Braves (13-1) were a Division IV state semifinalist in 2025.

Indian Hill moves up to Division III this season. Indian Hill opens the season at Roger Bacon Aug. 21.

Although Daniel is expected to miss some football time in August due to baseball, the coaches are confident he will transition well into the football season.

“Devlan does a really good job of balancing things,” Indian Hill football coach John Rodenberg said. “He can walk into the weight room, and his work ethic is nothing you can complain about. When he’s here, he’s fully engaged. And the kids know that and I appreciate that.”

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