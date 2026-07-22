Chase Burns gets $2 million signing bonus as part of $105 million, 7-year contract with Reds

CINCINNATI — Chase Burns will receive a $2 million signing bonus on Sept. 1 as part of his $105 million, seven-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds that starts next year.

Burns' deal, announced Saturday, calls for him to receive salaries of $2.5 million next year, $8 million in 2028, $12.5 million in 2029, $15 million in 2030, $17 million in 2031, $23 million in 2032 and $25 million in 2033.

A first-time All-Star, the 23-year-old right-hander is 12-1 with a 2.42 ERA in 19 starts, striking out 124 and walking 39 in 107 2/3 innings. He is 12-4 with a 3.04 ERA in 27 starts and five relief appearances over parts of two major league seasons.

Burns was selected second overall by Cincinnati in the 2024 amateur draft and agreed to a minor league contract with a $9.25 million signing bonus.

Burns has a $785,000 salary while in the major leagues this year and $198,173 in the unlikely event he is sent to the minors. Under the current collective bargaining agreement, his new deal covers three seasons of arbitration eligibility and the first two years after he would have been eligible for free agency.

Related: Chase Burns agrees to $105 million, 7-year deal with Reds for 2027-33