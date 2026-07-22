Former tight end Bob Trumpy, halfback James Brooks to be inducted into Bengals Ring of Honor

CINCINNATI — Two former Cincinnati Bengals players will be inducted into the Bengals' Ring of Honor in November, the team announced Wednesday.

Tight end Bob Trumpy and halfback James Brooks were voted into the Ring of Honor by Bengals season ticket holders. They will join the likes of Ken Anderson, Paul Brown, Willie Anderson, Isaac Curtis, Anthony Munoz, Boomer Esiasion, Chad Johnson and more.

Trumpy and Brooks were selected from a 12-person ballot that included various former players like A.J. Green, Andrew Whitworth, Carlos Dunlap, Geno Atkins and Max Montoya, among others.

This is also the last year the Bengals are inducting two people in the Ring of Honor at once before they proceed with single-person inductions in 2027.

"The Ring of Honor is a special tradition for fans, Season Ticket Members and Bengals alumni. To add to the Ring of Honor's prestige and significance, we felt this evolution after its fifth season was appropriate, thoughtful and a positive move," said Elizabeth Blackburn, Bengals director of strategy and engagement.

Trumpy played with the Bengals from 1968 through 1977. The tight end entered the NFL as a 12th-round draft pick of the Bengals' inaugural 1968 season.

Trumpy became an influential member of the Bengals' early years, scoring the team's first-ever receiving touchdown on Sept. 15, 1968, against the Denver Broncos at Nippert Stadium.

He went on to play 128 games with 120 starts over his 10 seasons in the NFL. Among tight ends in Bengals history, he has the most receiving yards (4,600), receiving touchdowns (35), yards per reception (15.4) and Pro Bowl selections (four).

Bengals President Mike Brown said during Trumpy's time in the NFL, he was "the best receiving tight end in the league."

"He was a top-level player. He had a long stride. He had good hands. Because the safeties couldn't stay with him, he became a productive downfield threat for us," Brown said. "He had something that drove him to be good, and he became a great player."

Brooks played eight seasons with the Bengals from 1984 to 1991, where he established himself as one of the most versatile running backs in Bengals history.

He continues to hold the Bengals career record for average yards per carry (4.8; minimum 500 attempts). He also ranks second in team history for rushing yards (6,447) and tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns (37).

The Bengals said the running back also had a notable 3,012 career receiving yards, contributing to a total of 9,459 yards for scrimmage — the fourth-most ever by a Bengal.

"James was one of the toughest players we ever had," Brown said. "He was a good runner, and not only was he a good catch out of the backfield, he knew how to get yards after he made the catch."

The 2026 inductees will be honored at halftime of the Bengals' Sunday, Nov. 1 game against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium. Ring of Honor inductees also have their names etched into the facade on the east side of Paycor Stadium.

Those wanting to attend the Bengals' November game with the Ring of Honor ceremony can click here to purchase tickets.