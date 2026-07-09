Indian Hill senior Devlan Daniel earns USA Baseball 18U National Team Trials invitation

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — Indian Hill senior Devlan Daniel earned an invitation Wednesday to the USA Baseball 18U National Team Trials July 15-21 in Cary, North Carolina.

The top 80 players in the country receive an invitation and play multiple games along with a workout day.

Daniel learned about his invitation on Wednesday and was ecstatic.

“When I found out I was through the roof,” Daniel told WCPO 9 Sports Thursday morning. "I was so happy, so excited about this.”

Daniel, a Mississippi State verbal commit and rated Ohio’s No. 1 high school baseball player in the 2027 class by Prep Baseball, said it’s a dream to wear the USA Baseball uniform and compete for something bigger than himself.

“To get invited to that is something not a lot of people get to do,” Daniel said. “I’m so super humbled and blessed.”

Daniel said he is listed as an outfielder and pitcher for the trials with the expectation to compete as an outfielder.

“This incredible honor is a testament to Devlan’s relentless work ethic, commitment to excellence and the dedication he has shown both on and off the field,” Indian Hill athletic director Brian Phelps said in a tweet. “Being selected to compete alongside some of the nation’s top players is a tremendous achievement and a well-deserved opportunity. The entire Indian Hill community is behind you as you represent our program, our school, and your family on the national stage.”

The USA Baseball 18U trials list gets trimmed to 40 players for another training camp Aug. 23-26. The top 20 players have the opportunity to play on the 18U national team Oct. 22-29 in Florida.

Daniel, who is also preparing for Indian Hill’s upcoming football season, is a returning Division IV first team all-state quarterback.

He’s had a busy summer with baseball. He just returned from Georgia and was also invited to compete at the Perfect Game National Showcase at loanDepot Park (home of Miami Marlins). He also plans to soon be at the Perfect Game World Series in Hoover, Alabama.

Daniel was a Division IV first team All-Ohio shortstop this past season by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association. Daniel hit .436 with four home runs, five triples, five doubles, 18 stolen bases and a .782 slugging percentage in 26 games. He had 35 runs scored, 34 hits and 20 runs batted in for Indian Hill (21-5).

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter