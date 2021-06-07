Bengals RB Joe Mixon visits Roger Bacon standout Corey Kiner's graduation party

ST. BERNARD, Ohio — Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon visited Roger Bacon High School graduate and soon-to-be LSU Tiger Corey Kiner at his graduation party Saturday.

The two were seen posing in a photo shared by the Roger Bacon running back's father on WCPO's Cincinnati area high school sports Facebook page.

RELATED: Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

Join the Cincinnati area high school sports Facebook group

Kiner told WCPO Mixon spoke to him about football and family during his visit.

"A person like him, he has so much going on already as far as football and he got his family, so for him to take the time out of his day to come be around me and my family, it meant a lot to me," Kiner said.

Kiner was recently named the Gatorade Ohio football player of the year, and he was also named the 34th Ohio Mr. Football for his performance during the 2020 season.

Kiner has signed with Louisiana State University and says he's "excited" to play for the Tigers in the fall.

Meanwhile, Mixon is set to continue with the Bengals after he signed a four-year contract extension last fall.

