Beechwood football coach Noel Rash wins his 200th career game

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Beechwood High School football coach Noel Rash won his 200th career game Friday night as the Tigers defeated host Simon Kenton 41-0.

Rash has a 200-53 career record overall, according to Beechwood athletic director Ryan Booth. That includes 196-46 at Beechwood and 4-7 at Conner.

Rash credits his success to three aspects including longevity, great players and the consistency of a great coaching staff. Rash said he's only had three or four changes in 18 years. The players understand the expectations from an "unbelievable staff."

Beechwood has outscored its opponents 124-3 this season.

Rash said the Tigers have utilized some matchups to their advantage. Rash the best part is the trenches where the offensive and defensive lines have excelled. The Tigers have given up just three points and that was based off a turnover.

The Tigers (3-0) play at Covington Catholic (3-1) Sept. 18. Beechwood has not defeated CovCath since 2021 (27-7 final score at Beechwood).

Rash said the matchup is fun and he equates to a Crosstown Shootout type of experience. He said as a coach he wants to give the student-athletes the best football experience possible in high school and this rivalry is something that is part of that journey. Rash said the season is something you can't replicate for a high school football player.

CovCath is ranked No. 3 in the Class 4A state rankings. Beechwood is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A. CovCath defeated host Dixie Heights 56-7 on Friday night.

Rash, an eight-time state champion head coach, was named the Beechwood coach in May after he succeeded former head coach Jay Volker. Volker had succeeded Rash in March 2023 after Rash originally retired from the position. Rash returned to coaching including as the Conner head coach in 2025.

The Tigers have won 18 state titles with the most recent championship in 2024.

“I feel like I’m home,” Rash said in July. “I love this place and I love these kids. It’s a special place and I feel blessed to be a part of it — I really do again. I’m lucky. I’m very fortunate to be back here.”

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter