'Play with heart' | Gamble Montessori football team has a 3-0 record for the first time

CINCINNATI — Gamble Montessori senior halfback/middle linebacker Massila “Red” Diawara glanced around practice Thursday afternoon and liked the potential he saw in the Gators.

An undefeated start has certainly given a glimpse into the talent on the roster.

“One thing for sure our younger guys definitely give their all; I push them to give their all no matter what,” Diawara said. “I would say I carry my team a lot. I’m more of a leader that makes more leaders.”

That leadership and chemistry is key for the Division V, Region 20 program located in Westwood.

The Gators have a 3-0 record for the first time in program history which goes back to 2011, according to athletic director Dave Miller. Gamble Montessori enters this weekend rated No. 4 in Region 20, according to playoff computer points analyst Joe Eitel.

“Everyone is really excited about this team and what they can accomplish this year,” Miller said in an email. “Many of these players went through a couple of lean years as freshmen and sophomores, but they stuck with the program and continued to work hard through those challenging times and the coaching changes over the last several years.”

Gamble Montessori football team has a 3-0 record for the first time

Gamble Montessori plays Clark Montessori (1-2) in the annual Montessori Bowl at 1 p.m. Saturday at Stargel Stadium. Clark Montessori has won the past three meetings. It’s also the Battle for the Sledgehammer of Service.

The Gamble Montessori players and coaches say a strong work ethic has been a foundation of success this season.

“We’ve been working since about March,” Gators coach Will Davis. “Word to our coaches - we’ve been kicking tail all summer and all spring; we’re just trying to let it bleed through.”

Miller credited Davis for the enthusiasm and passion to the team and community. Coaches on the staff say football is a means of helping each student-athlete succeed in life, too.

“Coach Davis and his staff are doing a great job of bringing out the best in these players and helping them play up to their potential,” Miller said. “The players are beginning to see that all of their hard work, dedication, and commitment are paying off. We are excited to see what this group can accomplish and are looking forward to a great season.”

The Gators are led by several players on the field. Diawara has 35 tackles (23 solo), two sacks and 11 tackles for loss. Junior quarterback Q’Moni Bankhead, has thrown for 325 yards and seven touchdowns. He has rushed for 328 yards and three touchdowns.

Junior wide receiver/defensive end Aboubacar Diagouraga has 17 tackles (13 solo), three sacks and two forced fumbles.

Aboubacar said the team's mentality is stay humble and approach each game without dwelling on the team's record.

“Before every game I tell our team, ‘Let’s play with heart,’” Diagouraga said. “We’ve been doing exactly that. But, the work is not done yet.”

After Saturday, Gamble Montessori plays host to East Clinton at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Stargel Stadium. Clark Montessori plays host to Hughes Sept. 18 at Withrow.

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