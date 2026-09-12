Harrison football team defeats Withrow in WCPO 9 Friday Game of the Week

HARRISON, Ohio — There is something special about this Harrison High School football team this season.

The Wildcats love being coached, invest a significant effort at team lifts, and embrace a challenging regular-season schedule.

Those characteristics were all on display Friday night.

Harrison exhibited why it’s the top-rated Division II, Region 8 team Friday night with a 22-13 win over visiting Withrow.

“We talked about it all year,” Harrison coach Derek Rehage told WCPO 9 Sports before Wednesday's practice. “This team is a unit. We played really well together. The best team we’ve had in terms of believing in each other, working together, and picking each other up.”

Harrison (4-0) entered Friday rated No. 1 in Division II, Region 8, according to Joe Eitel. Withrow (3-2) was rated No. 10.

Friday’s game is part of a one-year agreement between the programs. It could very well be a preview of a postseason game in November.

Harrison’s offense had been lights out the first three weeks entering Friday. The Wildcats earned 400-plus yards of offense the first two games.

Senior quarterback Brady Lawhon earned 824 yards passing and eight touchdowns while rushing for 125 yards and two touchdowns entering Friday’s game.

“Brady is one of those kids you always say he could marry your daughter,” Rehage said. “He’s such a good kid. He’s a leader. He will be a two-year captain for us. He’s a yes sir, no sir – tries to please everybody. But he’s the ultimate competitor.”

Harrison, an independent without a conference, plays at Ross on Sept. 18. Withrow plays at McNicholas.

The Wildcats continue to succeed with a rigorous schedule.

"The schedule this year is the toughest we've had," said Rehage, who is in his 10th season as the Harrison head coach.

"We opened Division I (Milford), [Division III] (McNicholas), Division I (Beavercreek). Three really good programs consistently year in and year out. Then we've got Withrow, then we've got Ross (Sept. 18) and then East Central (Sept. 25). So it really just makes it fun week in and week out."

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