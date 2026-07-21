'I'm home' | Beechwood football coach Noel Rash enjoys second stint with Tigers

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — Giddy Up.

Noel Rash has relished each day this summer as Beechwood’s head football coach for a second stint in his storied career.

“I feel like I’m home,” Rash said last week before practice. “I love this place and I love these kids. It’s a special place and I feel blessed to be a part of it — I really do again. I’m lucky. I’m very fortunate to be back here.”

Players and coaches know how fond Rash is of saying "Giddy Up." That familiar voice and energetic coaching style has infused a significant vibe this preseason.

Rash, an eight-time state champion head coach, was named the Beechwood coach in May after he succeeded former head coach Jay Volker. Volker had succeeded Rash in March 2023 after Rash originally retired. Rash returned to coaching including as the Conner head coach in 2025.

“Coach Volker did a great job coming in; he had big shoes to fill and he did a great job,” said Beechwood senior wide receiver/safety Tyler Fryman. “Coach Rash — obviously he’s been here. He’s just been preaching on us, trying to get us better. That’s just the goal is to win here at Beechwood.”

The Tigers have won 18 state titles with the most recent championship in 2024. The standard doesn’t change each year.

“This thing is in great shape,” Rash said. “Let’s hit the ground running.”

Beechwood has done just that as the Tigers prepare for Aug. 28 when they play host to Indian Hill. The Tigers have plenty of talent including Fryman, who is verbally committed to the University of Kentucky for football and baseball. Senior quarterback Emmett Queen is verbally committed to Wake Forest.

Rash said it only took about 10 seconds to get acclimated with the school. But, he's also working to know the players at a better level, too.

“He’s won a lot of state championships,” senior right tackle/defensive tackle Chase Wulfeck said. “When he came back I know a bunch of my guys were happy about it. I was certainly ecstatic about it. Because he’s got so much experience and state championships. He’s a great coach already. I love him.”

Rash has emphasized toughness in July and wants the players to learn to deal with adversity during games.

This year’s themes also include commitment, sacrifice and brotherhood. It's not just football; Rash wants the players to be prepared for life, too.

Beechwood senior offensive lineman Kingston Brockett said the team is prepared to invest time into working to improve.

“Be a great player on the field and be a better person off the field,” Brockett said. “He tells us every day, feed the machine. Be a good son.”

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