Scores for Week 4 of the Greater Cincinnati high school football season

CINCINNATI — Plenty of storylines continue to emerge during this high school football season.

The pretenders and contenders will be sorted out in the next few games as the regular season moves toward the halfway point.

Our WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week features Withrow (2-1) at Harrison (3-0) in a key Division II, Region 8 matchup. This is a one-year deal between the programs that was agreed upon in November 2025.

WCPO 9 Sports is keeping an eye on several other games Friday night including Anderson (2-1) at Lebanon (3-0), Hughes (3-0) at Purcell Marian (2-1), La Salle (2-1) at Elder (3-0) and Wyoming (3-0) at Indian Hill (2-1).

Plus, we will have coverage of several other games on WCPO 9 Friday Football.

Follow along with this week's scores below: