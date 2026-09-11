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Scores for Week 4 of the Greater Cincinnati high school football season

Undefeated Elder plays host to La Salle in a key GCL South matchup at The Pit
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WCPO
This Friday marks the fourth week of the high school football season in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.
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CINCINNATI — Plenty of storylines continue to emerge during this high school football season.

The pretenders and contenders will be sorted out in the next few games as the regular season moves toward the halfway point.

Our WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week features Withrow (2-1) at Harrison (3-0) in a key Division II, Region 8 matchup. This is a one-year deal between the programs that was agreed upon in November 2025.

WCPO 9 Sports is keeping an eye on several other games Friday night including Anderson (2-1) at Lebanon (3-0), Hughes (3-0) at Purcell Marian (2-1), La Salle (2-1) at Elder (3-0) and Wyoming (3-0) at Indian Hill (2-1).

Plus, we will have coverage of several other games on WCPO 9 Friday Football.

Follow along with this week's scores below:

More sports:
Gamble Montessori football team has a 3-0 record for the first time Cincinnati Country Day cancels Thursday's football game due to injuries Report: FCC owners pursuing Louisville's NWSL team, possible move to Queen City

WCPO 9 Sports Team
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Caleb Noe

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Mike Dyer

Noelle Blumel

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