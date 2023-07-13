Beechwood football coach Jay Volker eager to meet the Tigers' significant expectations

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — Jay Volker has experienced a whirlwind of sorts since being named the Beechwood High School head football coach in March.

"When you're taking over a program that's won a state championship six out of the last seven years you've got a lot of high expectations; a lot of people are demanding a lot from you," Volker said. "Everything is kind of at another level so to speak."

Beechwood (14-1 in 2022) is the reigning three-time Kentucky Class 2A state champions. The expectation is to play for yet another state title in Lexington at the end of the season.

Beechwood, which won 200 games and eight state titles under previous head coach Noel Rash, has won 17 state titles overall in its storied program history.

"It's been great," Volker said. "To walk into a place that has such a great culture and just be able to continue to push that culture of greatness. They want to win. They're willing to do everything that it takes to win."

That work ethic was illustrated soon after Volker was named the Tigers coach. The former Talawanda head coach implemented 6 a.m. workouts four days a week and saw the participation numbers increase despite multi-sport athletes being in the middle of the spring season.

"I asked them in May to kind of give me some blind faith at that time," Volker said. "And over the last couple of months I've been working as hard as I possibly can to gain that trust and to really show that I'm going to care about them more than what they do on a football field on Friday nights."

Beechwood senior linebacker/offensive lineman Xavier Campbell, a fifth-year player due to being re-classified in 2020, said the transition was difficult initially but he has full confidence in Volker.

"He's all about holding yourself accountable," Campbell said. "I fully believe that that's what it takes to become a better man on and off the field. I'm thankful for him."

Beechwood, which opens the season Aug. 18 at McNicholas, may have some doubters in mid-July. The Tigers lost 20-plus seniors to graduation. But, the Tigers are eager to prove any naysayers wrong.

They're also ready to start a new journey with new turf at the stadium, too. The Tigers plan to start practicing on the new surface in two weeks.

"We're excited to get on it," Volker said. "I know we're away for the first couple weeks (of the season). We're excited to get back there and play on a Friday night. It looks beautiful."

Beechwood can't wait to defend its state title starting on Friday nights in August.

The offensive returning starters include quarterback Clay Hayden, offensive linemen Nick Alexander, Jack Meier and Campbell. The offense also returns wide receivers James Cusick, Luke Erdman, Talon Linder and running back Chase Flaherty.

Defensively, Alexander is a defensive lineman while Campbell plays linebacker and Cusick is a defensive back and punter.

What hasn't changed is the theme of commitment, sacrifice and brotherhood this preseason.

"When we walk in here it's evident that if we don't have a championship type day it's a downfall for us," Volker said. "It's not so much, 'Hey did we get a little bit better today?' No, we have to get a lot better today because we want to still be playing in December when we want to be playing for a state championship and bring another one home."

