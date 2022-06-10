Watch
Badin High School baseball falls to Hoban 4-3 in the Division II state tournament

Badin High School
The Badin High School baseball team is making its 10th state tournament appearance.
Posted at 7:09 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 19:09:57-04

AKRON, Ohio — The Badin High School baseball ended its season Friday with a 4-3 loss against Hoban in the Division II state semifinals.

The Badin High School baseball team made its 14th trip to the state tournament.

The Rams were a 2021 Divsion II state semifinalist. Badin was seeking its first state baseball title since 1996 and its third overall in program history (1991 Division III state champion).

Badin (26-7) was ranked No. 7 in the season's final Division II state coaches' poll. The Rams won 10 consecutive games entering Friday's semifinal game.

Hoban, ranked No. 18 in the state poll, was the 2021 Division II state champion.

The Division II state final is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Canal Park.

