'Another dream come true': Former NFL player returns to coach at Middletown HS

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Jalin Marshall looked around Barnitz Stadium late Thursday morning and reflected upon a football journey that began in the storied venue more than a decade ago.

"This is where I started at; this is where I became Jalin Marshall at," said Marshall, a 2013 Middletown High School graduate. "For me to be able to be here and help one of these kids do the same thing it's just another dream come true for me. I'm grateful for the blessing that I have today."

The former NFL wide receiver and Ohio State University star is coaching the Middletown wide receivers this summer after head coach Don Simpson offered him an opportunity this past winter. It wasn't by happenstance.

Marshall, a former high school quarterback, would often return to Middletown to work out in the stadium fieldhouse during his pro career. Simpson and Marshall discussed the possibility of coaching together at some point. That time came earlier this year.

"With him coming back he's a celebrity around here," Simpson said. "These kids were so excited when I announced that he was going to be a part of the staff. They were going home watching YouTube videos and coming back and telling me, 'Wow, coach he was amazing.' I was like, 'Yeah, I was coaching when Jalin was playing.'"

"Having him around being a positive influence and such a humble guy. You wouldn't know he was as good of a player here as he was if you just talk to him. He's all about hard work, perseverance - different things he teaches them," Simpson said. "He's been at the professional level. So it's a positive influence where they can look back and say, 'This is somebody who came from Middletown, played on this field, was out here just like us.' Gives them a little motivation to keep going."

Marshall, 27, concluded his pro career in 2022 after playing with the Edmonton Elks in the Canadian Football League. The 2013 Under Armour All-American transitioned into coaching high school football where he wants to give back to a community that is close to his heart.

"I've been through a lot of things in my life - good and bad, on and off the field that translates what these kids go through today," Marshall said. "And I just want to be able to be a positive impact on them and help them get to somewhere they may want to go in life."

Marshall is completing his degree at The Ohio State University in criminal justice and sociology. He has aspirations of being a high school head coach one day. Simpson has given Marshall his full support in reaching that goal.

"He's very knowledgeable about the game," Simpson said. "He's excited about the game. He's working first-hand with our offensive coordinator (Justin P. Millisor). They're working on our offense doing different things and implementing things. He's excited. We're excited for having him. The kids are excited for him being on the staff so we look forward to it."

Marshall's entrance coincides with a resurgence in the Middletown program. The Middies had a 3-8 record last season after winning a combined three games from 2019-2021. Middletown returns 13 starters and plenty of promise as it prepares to host Loveland Aug. 18.

"It's really exciting around here; a good buzz going on," Simpson said. "We always talk about process and process driven. That's what we are right now. We're seeing fruits of our labor coming up through our younger program."

Senior defensive end Jovaun Davis said the team returns a great deal of talent and Marshall's coaching has elevated the team's ability to compete. Likewise, Davis was very impressed watching some of Marshall's high school highlights on a recruiting website.

"He's a big part of this program," Davis said. "I think he helps us improve a lot. I feel like he's going to be a great coach this year. I just learned to be disciplined, encourage your teammates and just push through no matter what."

