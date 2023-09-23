Anderson wins heavyweight battle against Winton Woods in ECC football showdown

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Anderson football coach Evan Dreyer smiled as players and students jumped in victorious jubilation behind him on the field Friday night.

"This is amazing," Dreyer said. "What an atmosphere. This is incredible for high school kids. Positive experience. I'm so happy for these kids."

Anderson defeated Winton Woods 20-13 in an Eastern Cincinnati Conference showdown that featured the top two teams in the Division II, Region 8 computer points standings.

Winton Woods saw its 18-game regular season win streak snapped. Its most recent regular-season loss prior to Friday night was at Anderson Oct. 1, 2021.

"It means a lot," Anderson senior wide receiver/defensive back TJ Nelson said. "Just two really good teams — heavyweights — in the ECC going at each other. It was a tough game. A defensive battle."

Winton Woods led 13-12 until late in the third quarter. That's when Anderson freshman linebacker Antwoine Higgins had an interception on third down.

Three plays later, senior Brodey Berg scored on a 20-yard touchdown run — his second touchdown of the game. Nelson found junior Caden Piening for two-point conversion to give Anderson a 20-13 lead.

The Anderson players and students celebrated after the game on the field. It also marked the start of homecoming weekend.

"The atmosphere was like no other," Nelson said. "I've never been in a game like this."

Winton Woods (5-1, 4-1 ECC) plays host to Kings (4-2, 3-2 ECC) Sept. 29.

Anderson (5-1, 4-1 ECC) plays host to Little Miami (0-6, 0-5 ECC) Sept. 29.

Nelson said Friday's win gives the Raptors confidence entering the final four games of the regular season.

"It's great for our pride," Nelson said. "We know we have to stay humble and be ready next week."

GCL South showdown

Elder defeated host St. Xavier 32-31 in overtime in the 107th meeting between the Greater Catholic League South division rivals.

"The kids kept fighting," Elder coach Doug Ramsey said. "There were times when things looked bleak but we just kept working at it and found a way. Very proud of how we kept fighting."

Elder senior quarterback Ryan Brass was 21 of 34 passing for two touchdowns. He also rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed for a touchdown and the two-point conversion in overtime.

"Ryan is just a tough, tough kid," Ramsey said. "Loves to compete and really embodies what we are all about. He's an Elder football player."

St. X sophomore Daniel Vollmer rushed 28 times for 281 yards and three touchdowns. The Bombers (3-3, 0-2 GCL South) play host to Louisville Trinity (3-3) Sept. 29.

Elder senior wide receiver Josh Mirus had eight receptions for 111 yards for the Panthers (4-2, 1-0 GCL South). Junior linebacker Maddox Arnold had a team-high 12 tackles.

Elder, ranked No. 3 in the Division I, Region 4 computer points, plays host to No. 5 Moeller (3-3, 2-0 GCL South) Sept. 29.

Moeller defeated La Salle 28-20 Friday night.

"I loved our resiliency," Moeller coach Bert Bathiany said. "Our defense did an awesome job applying pressure all night especially in the red zone. I just told them how proud I was of them. We still have a lot to correct, but when we play our game we're a great football team."

News and notes



Williamsburg senior quarterback JJ Miller broke the school's career passing touchdowns record Friday in the win over Fayetteville-Perry. Miller was 12 of 17 passing for 347 yards and six touchdowns. Miller has 60 touchdown passes in his career. "I've watched JJ play football for 13 years," Williamsburg coach Nick Ayers said. "He's been special from the start. I'm proud of the accomplishment and excited for his future in football."

The Cincinnati Country Day starting defense has not given up a touchdown all season. The undefeated Nighthawks defeated Miami Valley Christian Academy 58-0. Freshman wide receiver David Fields had four receptions for 25 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Bryce Snell had five receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

Western Hills senior running back Izayah Camp rushed 34 times for 384 yards and four touchdowns in a 44-28 win over visiting Hughes. He also had a 25-yard reception. Camp has rushed for 1,436 yards and 13 touchdowns this season for the Mustangs (2-4, 1-0 Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Red division).

Cooper sophomore quarterback Cam O'Hara threw for 581 yards and six touchdowns in a 58-51 loss to Highlands. O'Hara is tied for fifth for the most passing yards in a game in Kentucky Athletic Association history, according to the KHSAA record book.

Undefeated Badin has a 34-game regular season win streak. The Rams defeated Fenwick 28-3 Friday night. Senior quarterback Alex Ritzie was 13 of 15 passing for 170 yards for the Rams (6-0, 1-0 GCL Co-Ed). Sophomore running back Lem Grayson had 17 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns. "We got off to a great start with a touchdown on the opening kickoff," Badin coach Nick Yordy said. "The kids settled in and played a great game. Our defense played a great game holding a talented offense to three points."

St. Bernard Elmwood-Place senior Jaiden Jasper earned over 100 yards with two receiving touchdowns and two punt returns for touchdowns in a 40-7 win over Lockland.

