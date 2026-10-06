Anderson senior cornerback Ace Alston named Navy All-American Bowl player

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Anderson senior cornerback Ace Alston was recognized Tuesday morning as a 2027 Navy All-American Bowl player.

Alston, a four-star player by 247 Sports, is ranked the nation’s No. 10 cornerback in his class. The Notre Dame verbal commit is ranked Ohio’s No. 4-best player overall in the 2027 class by the 247 Sports Composite.

Alston is the only Ohio player listed on a roster (East or West) for the bowl game.

The Navy All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2027, in San Antonio, Texas. The game is scheduled to be televised on NBC.

Alston has 30 tackles (21 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery, two interceptions and five pass deflections for the Raptors (6-1), who are ranked No. 1 in Division II, Region 8. Alston, the son of former West Virginia University wide receiver Dee Alston, participated in the Polynesian Bowl this past January.

Ace Alston had eight punt returns for 169 yards (21.1 yards per return) and two kickoff returns for 86 yards. His lengthy kickoff return Oct. 2 against visiting Turpin helped to set up Anderson’s first touchdown within 20 seconds of the game. Anderson defeated Turpin 66-21.

“I think Ace’s ability to play defense and tackle in space and play special teams – as the weeks go on Ace is getting more involved and leading our team,” Anderson coach Evan Dreyer said Oct. 2.

“Tonight he stopped (Turpin junior wide receiver) Callan (Poland) – their best receiver. Held him in check just a little bit and that was a big for us to make sure that they didn’t come after Ace and Ace did a great job in the kick return game. We talk about special teams and in the red zone as well as putting him in an offense. He’s making an impact every place he goes – whether you have to guard him or on special teams you have to kick to him. He’s doing really, really well and we’re excited to celebrate with him this week.”

Anderson plays at Walnut Hills (0-7) Friday night. The Raptors are able to control their own destiny for a playoff berth, according to playoff projections analyst Joe Eitel.

Alston is one of a select few Anderson student-athletes to be selected as an All-American high school football player.

Current linebacker teammate Antwoine Higgins (University of Kentucky verbal commit) was an Under Armour All-American. Former Anderson offensive lineman Zeke Correll was chosen as a 2019 Under Armour All-American Game.

Former Anderson offensive lineman Andrew Norwell was a 2009 U.S. Army All-American Bowl player. The game was played in 2010.

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