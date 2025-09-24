Anderson junior quarterback Owen Scalf is the WCPO 9 Player of the Week

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Anderson junior quarterback Owen Scalf won’t soon forget how he played in an Eastern Cincinnati Conference showdown with Kings last week.

"That one is going to be one to remember for a little while," Scalf said.

The eye-popping stat line says it all. Scalf threw for 413 yards and seven touchdowns in the Raptors’ 49-24 win at Kings.

“I think it was unbelievable,” Anderson football coach Evan Dreyer said.

Scalf’s seven touchdowns will enter the Ohio High School Athletic Association record book for most passing touchdowns in a game (minimum seven).

That performance also earned Scalf the WCPO 9 Player of the Week honor.

Last week's game result also showed why Anderson (5-0), ranked No. 2 in Ohio by MaxPreps, continues to exhibit why it’s the premier team in Division II, Region 8 this season. Anderson plays host to Milford (1-4) this Friday night.

“It feels really good,” Scalf said. “We come out here in the mornings and do our stuff. And then Friday nights we handle the business.”

Weekday morning practices aren’t for the faint of heart. Anderson starts practice at 5:53 a.m., Monday through Thursday. It’s a tradition Dreyer started a few years ago due to the heat and humidity.

Anderson practices seven minutes earlier this season since it lost by seven points (20-13) to Avon in the Division II state final in December 2024.

Scalf leaves nothing to change in the morning. He is at Charles L. Brown Stadium nearly 15 minutes before the start time.

“It’s a little bit harsh in the mornings,” Scalf said.

But Scalf also understands the bigger picture in the morning.

“We just want a daily reminder of what we can have — what we want to get to — and we just got to keep working toward that,” Dreyer said. “If you want to talk about getting ready for college football — it’s one of those things where it’s a constant grind. Honestly, that’s one of those things where later in life, if you want to go to a job, you’ve got to be on time. You got to be on time to play football here.”

The timing has been right for Scalf, a first-year starter. He is the younger brother of former Anderson star quarterback Griffin Scalf, who is now playing at Thomas More University.

Owen, who has thrown for 1,722 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, admits there is plenty of competitiveness between the siblings. Bragging rights are still on the line as to who is quicker or the distance of a football thrown.

A former ball boy at Anderson, Owen enjoyed watching Griffin succeed at Anderson. He learned about throwing the football and watched Griffin run over defenders at times.

The family dynamic is certainly a special aspect of the Anderson quarterback position this season.

It’s also why Dreyer was happy with how Owen handled postgame interviews after the win at Kings. Owen was humble and yet himself after the game.

“Being a starting quarterback at Anderson is so different because the expectations are so high,” said Dreyer. “To be in the record books as a junior and to follow Justice (Burnam), Griff and the guys before him — it’s really special. He’s put his mark on it so far and can’t wait to watch him.”

