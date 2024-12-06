'This is a great lesson of life' | Anderson football falls to Avon 20-13 in Division II state final

CANTON, Ohio — Anderson High School won't ever forget the 2024 football team.

Although the Raptors lost to Avon 20-13 in the Division II state final Thursday in Canton, the team's impact is significant.

"It brought us together as a community," Anderson coach Evan Dreyer said. "Everybody together. We have every parts of life that joined us. To bring us back and make an impact and invest in our community was special. And I think that's why everybody is heartbroken right now."

Anderson earned a program-record 15 wins and appeared in its third state final appearance in program history. The Raptors persevered all the way to the end.

"This is a great lesson of life," Dreyer said. "You jell together for one common goal but came up short. It stinks."

Consistent snow flurries accompanied the entire game. Game officials removed snow from the yard lines, midfield Pro Football Hall of Fame and Ohio High School Athletic Association logos during halftime.

"I would say the weather played a part but it wasn't a difference-maker," Dreyer said. "I think this was one of the greatest venues in all of high school football."

Anderson was in its first state final since 2008 when it was a Division II state runner-up. Anderson won the 2007 Division II state championship.

Mike Dyer/WCPO

Avon (16-0) entered the game ranked No. 2 in the MaxPreps Ohio rankings (regardless of divisions). Anderson is ranked No. 6. Anderson entered Thursday night tied for seventh on the Ohio High School Athletic Association for most points in a season (713).

Avon was led by several players Thursday night including senior quarterback Nolan Good, an Ohio Mr. Football finalist. Good scored on a 71-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to help give the Eagles a 7-0 lead on Thursday night.

Anderson answered with a touchdown in the second quarter. Anderson senior quarterback Justice Burnam found senior wide receiver Aiden McClanahan for a 12-yard touchdown pass connection. Senior Lucas Callahan added the extra point as the game was tied with six minutes left in the second quarter.

That scoring play was Burnam's 42nd passing touchdown this season.

Avon went ahead 14-7 after Good found senior wide receiver Matt Maxey for a 45-yard touchdown pass connection with 2:58 left in the second quarter.

After the half, Burnam scored on a 5-yard touchdown run. A failed PAT kept them down 14-13.

In just a few minutes, Avon scored to go up 20-13. They couldn't get the 2-point conversion, keeping it a one-possession game.

The Raptors got all the way to the 2-yard line at the top of the fourth quarter in hopes of tying things up, but Avon got a stop on fourth and goal. Anderson wasn't able to score again, falling 20-13.

Burnam had 21 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown. He threw for 91 yards and a touchdown. Senior defensive back Jayonn Saunders and senior linebacker Owen Bergman each had eight tackles. Sophomore defensive back Ace Alston had a fourth-quarter interception.

"I just love being around those kids every day," Dreyer said. "The last 16 weeks were a joy and that's the hardest about life. You come up seven points short, 22 yards short - we just got to enjoy the moment and understand that sometimes life sucks."

