Aiken High School names Sean Davis as boys basketball coach

CINCINNATI — Aiken High School named Sean Davis on Friday night as its boys basketball coach.

Davis, an Aiken assistant coach the past three seasons, succeeds former Falcons head coach Derrell Black, who retired in late March from coaching high school basketball a week after leading Aiken to the Division III state final.

The 21-year-old plans to meet the teams in an official capacity on Monday.

“I got to hit the ground running,” Davis said. “I’m really excited.”

Davis, a 2021 Hughes graduate, was the video coordinator for then-Hughes coach Bryan Wyant, who is now at Princeton. Davis was also a student manager at the University of Cincinnati for head coach Wes Miller before arriving at Aiken.

Davis said he’s taken aspects from all three basketball experiences and applied it to his coaching with the Falcons. He said he’s grateful to the Aiken administration and those connected to the program for having confidence in his ability.

He is also a basketball podcast host and works as a paraprofessional at Aiken.

“He is one of the strongest basketball minds I’ve ever been around and a tireless worker,” Aiken athletic director Paul Brownfield said.

Davis said he learned a great deal from Black — from practices to all the other details in managing a program.

“The biggest thing is being a leader,” Davis said. “Just being a leader on a day-to-day basis.”

Black believes Davis is ready for the opportunity to lead Aiken.

“Sean has all the qualities to be the next great head coach in the city!” Black wrote in a text message. “He is extremely committed and detailed to all the important things that help teams win. He is an offensive genius and I think he has a ton of untapped potential.”

Aiken (27-2 this past season) reached a state final for the first time in program history and set a single-season program record for number of wins this past season. Aiken’s boys basketball program started in 1964.

Davis said he will always remember this past season especially the journey to the state final at University of Dayton Arena. He likes to reflect on how elementary school students lined up on a sidewalk in support of the team on its way to Dayton.

“That was the coolest part,” Davis said. “It was like a whirlwind. That team will always have a special place in my heart.”

Davis is the second Aiken assistant to earn a head coaching position from this past season’s staff. Orlando Gentry was named the North College Hill head coach in April.

The Aiken athletic department also named Recua Gunn (cheer) and Simeon Wallis (girls soccer) as head coaches Friday night.

"We're thrilled to welcome three dedicated coaches to lead our boys basketball, girls soccer and cheer programs," Brownfield said. "Each brings a strong passion and is ready to build on the solid foundations laid before them. The future is in great hands!"

