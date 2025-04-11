North College Hill names Orlando Gentry as boys hoops coach, pending board approval

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — North College Hill High School named Orlando Gentry Friday afternoon as its new boys basketball coach, pending board of education approval.

“I’m definitely grateful for the opportunity,” Gentry said.

Gentry was an Aiken assistant coach the past three years including the Falcons’ Division III state runner-up team in March. He was previously a Hughes assistant coach prior to Aiken.

“Coach Gentry will be a great fit for North College Hill City Schools,” said NCH athletic director Rayshawn Walton. “Coach Gentry has won everywhere he has been and he has great relationships with his players. Coach Gentry loves developing student-athletes and it showed during the interview process.”

Gentry succeeds former NCH coach Shannon Minor, who stepped down in March after he led the program for 11 years.

NCH had 37 applicants for the boys basketball coaching position, according to Walton.

Walton said Gentry’s situational awareness with the game was impressive during the interview process.

“Coach Gentry’s references included several elite coaches in the Cincinnati area,” Walton said. “He checked all of the boxes. We are excited to welcome Coach Gentry and his family to the NCH community.”

Gentry was former Aiken and Hughes head coach Derrell Black’s top assistant coach the past four years overall.

Black, the former Aiken head coach the past three seasons, said Gentry is a student of the game who connects very well with the players. Gentry’s duties included defensive coaching responsibilities this past season for the Falcons. Gentry is adept at building a rapport with the players throughout a season.

“He’s dedicated,” Black said. “It’s time for him to get his opportunity.”

Gentry said he’s looking forward to putting his imprint on the NCH program by instilling fresh energy and a new vibe.

“I’m here to rebuild North College Hill basketball and bring pride back to this program,” Gentry said. “We’re going to get after it.”

NCH had a 9-14 record this past season, including 3-9 in the Miami Valley Conference.

