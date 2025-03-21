Aiken boys basketball program completes season as Division III state runner-up

DAYTON, Ohio — Aiken High School won't ever forget the boys basketball team's journey to the state final this season.

Louisville defeated Aiken 63-61 in the Division III state final Friday afternoon at University of Dayton Arena. The announced attendance was 7,178 fans in the first of seven state finals at UD Arena this weekend.

The Falcons (27-2) have created a foundation for success in the years ahead.

"They're the best team to ever come through Aiken High School," Aiken coach Derrell Black said. "No question about that."

Aiken senior guard James Burnett Jr. scored a game-high 23 points to go along with six rebounds to help lead the Falcons in their first state final appearance. Senior guard Jaiden Arnold scored 15 points while senior guard Antonio Hutcherson Jr. added 13 points.

Aiken is the only Greater Cincinnati team among the 14 state finalists this weekend in the 103rd annual boys basketball state championships, which occurs Friday and Saturday at UD Arena.

The Falcons, which won six consecutive games entering, made their second trip to the state Final Four after being a Division II state semifinalist in 2016. This was the first state final appearance for Aiken since the program started in 1964.

Aiken trailed 23-12 at the end of the first quarter Friday and 38-19 at halftime.

But, the second half was quite a different story. The Falcons went on a 15-0 to start the third quarter and energized the Aiken crowd.

Aiken outscored Louisville 23-7 in the third quarter. The Falcons kept things close in the fourth quarter and trailed by one point with four seconds left.

Aiken had a last-second shot attempt but Louisville held on for the victory and its first state title.

Black held the state runner-up trophy in the postgame and promised the Falcons will return to a state final.

"It's been a phenomenal season," Black said. "It's a blessing, but it's motivation. I'm four years in as a head coach. It's the motivation that I need to never let this feeling happen again. So I'm proud of my guys. I'm proud of the community stepping up, but I guarantee you we'll be back. This is going to be motivation for years to come."

Aiken, which averaged 78 points entering the state final, had a special journey all season.

The Falcons had the best start in program history with a 21-1 record in the regular season. It was also the best start (21-0) for a Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference program. The CMAC started in the 2007-08 school year.

Aiken captured back-to-back CMAC Red division championships the past two seasons.

Aiken is one of two Greater Cincinnati boys basketball teams competing for state championships this month.

Cooper (23-5) is the Kentucky Ninth Region championand plays Henderson County (24-6) in the UK HealthCare Boys Basketball Sweet 16 March 27 at Rupp Arena (8:30 p.m.).

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter