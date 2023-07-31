'A new era of Purcell Marian football': Cavaliers prepare to open Staubach Stadium

CINCINNATI — Purcell Marian senior lineman Aaron Scott has a vision of what Staubach Stadium will look like on Aug. 18.

"What I imagine is that all the stands are filled," Scott said. "We're sold out. People standing inside the school to watch. They're coming here to see us play. And then for the seniors, our last season, we can go out with a bang. I will feel amazing, great — like a king really."

The Cavaliers feel like royalty this preseason as the final stages of construction take place around the first on-campus football field in the school's 96-year history.

The 1,000 bleacher seat tickets were sold out quickly as the Cavaliers prepare to host Deer Park in a highly-anticipated non-conference game.

"It's going to be super loud," Pflug said. "I feel like there is going to be some tears in the crowd. People who have been anticipating this for years and years and never getting an opportunity to play here at Purcell Marian on a field inside of our own campus."

Purcell Marian will welcome back Pro Football Hall of Famer and two-time Super Bowl champion Roger Staubach prior to the game. Staubach, 81, grew up in Silverton and was a standout athlete at the then-all-boys Purcell High School before he graduated in 1960.

"That's why the stadium came about because football has always been a rich tradition of Purcell Marian," Pflug said. "So getting to be the first kids on this field and getting to be the first ones on that Friday night — I have to bring them down from the clouds — they're so excited to show off kind of a new era of Purcell Marian football."

There are significant expectations for the Cavaliers, a Division V program that has made three consecutive playoff appearances.

"The kids want to take a different step," Pflug said. "They believe they can go 9-1, 10-0. I think it's showing."

The energy was palpable on the sparkling turf on the first day of official practice Monday afternoon. Prior to Monday, the players were in "awe" doing cartwheels and dances the first time they stepped foot on the new turf.

"Friday night, I can't wait," said senior tight end/defensive end Levi Smiley. "Lights on you. I love being here at The Castle."

Jay Warren/WCPO Purcell Marian senior offensive tackle/defensive tackle Aaron Scott can't wait for the season opener Aug. 18 at Staubach Stadium.

Pflug said several skill players have taken the next step this offseason and there is plenty of physicality and speed on the field.

Purcell Marian has a great deal of talent with Scott, Smiley, senior center Luke Schomaker, junior cornerback/wide receiver Carlyun Neal, junior safety Jayonn Saunders, junior quarterback Sonny Ward and junior running back/cornerback Jayel Harris among others.

"I feel like we've had all the talent in the world on these teams but it feels like we're really putting something together this year," Schomaker said. "It's going to be different."

Schomaker said the new stadium has added to the anticipation of what the Cavaliers hope will be a special journey this season.

"My parents went here," said Schomaker. "I've always heard about (the field). Now, it's just exciting to be able to see it. To be the first team to play on it - the first senior class. It's exciting."

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter