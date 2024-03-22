'A lot of fun': Former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis reconnects with friends at the annual Moeller Sports Stag

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — There were plenty of laughs, smiles and stories shared throughout the 41st annual Moeller High School Sports Stag March 20.

It was a trip down memory lane for former longtime Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, who was the featured guest speaker at the event inside Moeller's Brisben Family Education Center.

"It's actually been a lot of fun," Lewis told WCPO 9 before the event. "To see a lot of friends and so forth. And obviously what Moeller means to the Cincinnati high school sports community. Living as close here to Moeller as I did — now with Jonathan (Hayes) as the athletic director. I know his boys and Jay's (Jay Hayes, Jonathan's brother) boys have gone through here at Moeller so it's great."

Lewis, who was named the Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach earlier this year, spent 16 seasons coaching with the Bengals (2003 to 2018). Moeller athletic director Jonathan Hayes was the Bengals tight ends coach from 2003 to 2018.

Tammy Rosenfeldt Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis reconnected with Moeller athletic director Jonathan Hayes at Moeller's 41st annual sports stag March 20.

Hayes introduced Lewis at the stag and the two enjoyed reminiscing about their friendship and their NFL coaching experiences.

"I watched Jonathan grow up and go to college and play in the NFL," Lewis said. "I had the opportunity to coach when Jonathan was still playing and then also to have Jonathan on my staff. "It's great."

Hayes said the stag was a great opportunity to enjoy spending time with Lewis.

"Watching how he is at ease and is able to lead people and just keep their attention," Hayes said. "That's always been one of his great virtues. I just love him as my brother."

There were several other Bengals connections in attendance at the stag including defensive end Sam Hubbard, offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher, special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons, former Bengals punter Kevin Huber along with former NFL head coach Hue Jackson, a former Bengals offensive coordinator, among several other coaches and team officials.

"It was truly an honor to have Coach Lewis speak at our 41st annual Moeller High School Sports Stag," said Barrett Cohen, Moeller's director of alumni relations. "It was a homecoming of sorts for Coach Lewis as he connected with Bengals players and assistant coaches he worked with during his time in Cincinnati. It was a special evening that the Moeller community won't soon forget."

Lewis, 65, is looking forward to this upcoming season as he makes a full-time return to the NFL assisting Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce.

"I'm excited to do what I can in support of Antonio," Lewis said. "That's basically what my opportunity, my position is to do whatever I can do to help him. And I'm excited about that and the organization and the people there. I spent about the last half of the season going back and forth over there. I enjoyed it and I'm excited about the upcoming season."

Lewis said Raiders owner Mark Davis has a significant commitment to winning.

"One of his earlier statements to me was that he's really not been successful since his father (Al Davis) passed," Lewis said. "His goal is he wants to get as everybody else does - he wants to win a world's championship there with the Las Vegas Raiders now."

Tammy Rosenfeldt Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis reflected upon his time in Cincinnati and how much he's looking forward to being the Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach this season.

The Raiders will visit the Bengals at Paycor Stadium this season with a date and time to be announced later.

"It'll be interesting," Lewis said. "I don't know. It'll be a little different. It'll be hard."

Lewis, who is starting his 44th season of coaching, said he has the utmost respect for the Bengals organization.

"Mike Brown being a great friend of mine and his family," Lewis said. "And everybody - all the Bengals employees and just all the relationships I had with all the years with everybody there. When I got the job everybody was panicking they were going to lose their jobs. Most of the people were there when I started and they're still there after. And that's a good thing. They had a lot of good people that worked in the organization and I was excited and it was fun to be a part of it for as long as I was."

Lewis said coaching remains an important of his life and a significant way to impact others.

"I think the reason why we coach is to help uplift young people," Lewis said. "To help them do something that they didn't expect to do. We have a job to help you become the best player you can be. And that's what our job is, our responsibility is. It's up to you to accept that and go forward and use it."

