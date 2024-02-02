Reports: Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis joins Raiders as assistant head coach

LAS VEGAS — Marvin Lewis is expected to become an assistant head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports.

After rumblings that Lewis would join Antonio Pierce's staff next season, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk first reported on Thursday that Lewis will serve as assistant head coach. Vic Tafur with The Athletic later confirmed his role, noting that he "was at the facility a lot late last season as an advisor."

Davis said last week that Pierce would decide on Marvin Lewis' role, and it's going to be assistant head coach.

Lewis is best known for serving as the Cincinnati Bengals' head coach from 2003 to 2018, but his work before and after that tenure is likely what led to the job.

In 2002, Lewis was the defensive coordinator and assistant head coach for Washington, where Pierce played linebacker. After his time in Cincinnati, Lewis reunited with Pierce — this time working alongside his former player — at Arizona State. The two served as co-defensive coordinators in 2020.

When Pierce became the Raiders' interim head coach following the firing of Josh McDaniels, he brought Lewis in for additional help. Now, he will have an official role with the organization.

This is Lewis' first NFL job since his departure from the Bengals.