'A blessing' | Eight high school football teams practice during Thanksgiving week

CINCINNATI — Moeller football coach Bert Bathiany has an affinity for Thanksgiving so the ability for the Crusaders to practice on Thursday is even sweeter.

“It’s a blessing,” Bathiany said. “Not everyone gets to do it. We’re the one of the fortunate ones that get to.”

Moeller, a Division I program, is one of eight Greater Cincinnati high school football teams set to compete in state semifinals on Friday night.

Anderson (Division II) and Taft (Division IV) are also competing in Ohio High School Athletic Association state semifinals.

Beechwood (Class 2A), Covington Catholic (Class 4A), Highlands and Cooper (Class 5A) and Ryle (Class 6A) are competing in Kentucky High School Athletic Association state semifinals.

Highlands (11-2) plays at Cooper (13-0) in the second meeting between the programs this season.

“Anytime you’re practicing on Thanksgiving it’s a special season,” Highlands coach Bob Sphire said. “We’re going to enjoy this week. We’re going to worry more about us and we’re going to prepare for a really, really good opponent.”

Moeller (13-1), ranked No. 1 in the MaxPreps Ohio rankings (regardless of divisions) plays Centerville (11-3) in a state semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday at Princeton.

"I have a ton of respect for their football program," Bathiany said of Centerville. "They do a lot of good things off the field when it comes to weightlifting, training, their attitude. On defense, they're aggressive and they get 11 hats to the ball every single time. On offense, they're very physical as well."

It will be the first meeting between the programs since 2010 when Centerville won 27-17 in the first round of the playoffs, according to Moeller sports information director George Smith.

Centerville is making its first state semifinal appearance since 1991.

Moeller, making its fourth consecutive state semifinal appearance, is seeking its first state final appearance since 2013 when it won the ninth state championship in program history. The Crusaders are appearing in their 40th postseason as a program.

“Going into this week I think everybody’s excited,” said Moeller junior quarterback Matt Ponatoski, who was named a Mr. Football finalist Wednesday morning. “We’ve gotten to this game three years in a row. This is a fourth year so you know just getting over the hump is what we’re trying to do at this point.”

Friday’s winner plays either Lakewood St. Edward (9-5) or Powell Olentangy Liberty (12-2) in the state final Dec. 6 (7:30 p.m. kickoff) at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Mike Dyer/WCPO The Anderson High School football team has a 14-0 record for the first time in program history. The Raptors play Sunbury Big Walnut in a Division II state semifinal Friday night at Welcome Stadium.

In Division II, Anderson (14-0) plays Sunbury Big Walnut (13-1) in a state semifinal at Welcome Stadium in Dayton.

“Our message has been to prepare for a physical football game,” Anderson coach Evan Dreyer said. “Big Walnut runs the ball really well.”

Dreyer said Big Walnut is also effective at stopping the run game and not allowing explosive plays.

The Raptors need to be able to get first downs on offense, secure the football and create turnovers, according to Dreyer. Other keys include plays more than 10 yards and not missing tackles.

Anderson, a 2023 state semifinalist, has learned plenty since last postseason.

“In 2023, our team got a taste of a Final Four game,” Dreyer said. “We did not play well in that game. Our program learned that night how tough and physical you have to be to contend with the best of Ohio.”

Anderson, which has a 14-0 record for the first time in program history, is making its second straight state semifinal appearance. Anderson is seeking its first state final appearance since 2008. Anderson won the 2007 Division II state championship in Massillon that season.

Friday’s winner plays either Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-2) or Avon (14-0) in the state final Dec. 5 (7 p.m. kickoff) Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

In Division IV, Taft (12-2) plays Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (14-0) in a state semifinal at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus.

Taft is making its first state semifinal appearance in program history. The school plans for a sendoff for the team prior to the 2 p.m. Friday transportation departure to Columbus.

Taft is the first Cincinnati Public Schools football program in a state semifinal since 1992, according to CPS athletics. Cincinnati Academy of Physical Education (CAPE) won the last of its three state championships in 1992 (Division IV).

Friday’s winner plays either Sandusky Perkins (13-1) or Cleveland Glenville (11-3) in the state final at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

In Kentucky, Beechwood (12-1) plays host to Lexington Christian (11-2) in a Class 2A state semifinal. Beechwood is seeking its 18th state championship in program history.

Friday’s winner plays Owensboro Catholic (13-0) or Somerset (9-4) in the Class 2A state final at 4 p.m. Dec. 6 at Kroger Field in Lexington.

In Class 4A, Covington Catholic (11-2) — which upset reigning four-time state champion Boyle County last week — plays at Franklin County (12-0) in a state semifinal. CovCath was the Class 4A state runner-up in 2023.

Friday’s winner plays Paducah Tilghman (13-0) or Corbin (12-1) in the Class 4A state final at 8 p.m. Dec. 6 at Kroger Field.

The Class 5A state semifinal winner of Highlands (11-2) at Cooper (13-0) plays South Warren (12-1) or Bowling Green (11-2) in the state final at 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at Kroger Field. Cooper was the Class 5A state runner-up in 2023.

In Class 6A, Ryle (11-2) plays host to Great Crossing (10-3) in a state semifinal Friday night. The winner plays Louisville Trinity (11-2) or Frederick Douglass (9-4) in the state final at 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at Kroger Field.

