'The kids believed' | Covington Catholic football team upsets Boyle County 31-28

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Covington Catholic High School football team knew all week that Friday night’s game would take every ounce of energy against state power Boyle County.

The Colonels did just that in a 31-28 upset over host Boyle County in a Class 4A Region Championship.

“I told the team I had nothing left,” CovCath coach Eddie Eviston said Friday night. “We got it done.”

CovCath (11-2) upset the reigning Class 4A four-time state champion that had a 12-1 record and a 32-game win streak entering Friday night. It was Boyle County which defeated CovCath 41-0 in the 2023 state final.

“Our kids fought their rears off,” Eviston said. “The kids believed in the plan and believed in each other.”

CovCath rallied from a 28-24 deficit to defeat a Boyle County team that was ranked No. 17 nationally by MaxPreps.

Junior Cash Harney had an estimated 80-yard run late in the game to help seal the victory. The Colonels earned another first down and then ran out the clock. Harney reportedly finished with 32 carries for 234 yards rushing and two touchdowns, according to the Advocate-Messenger. He also threw for a touchdown.

Sophomore Owen Pitzer scored on a 2-yard touchdown run and senior Ryan Urti’s extra point gave the Colonels a 31-28 lead with 5:15 left.

For CovCath, a team that started the season 0-2, Friday’s result fulfilled their mantra all week.

“A lot of people didn’t believe in us,” Eviston said. “They were counting us out. This was an effort where everybody laid it out on the line. That speaks volumes to me as a coach.”

The Colonels’ coaching staff presented a plan to the players on Monday and there was an immediate focus from the entire program.

“I tip my hat to my coaching staff that had a plan tailored for us,” Eviston said.

Eviston said the Colonels need to make sure they keep the focus as CovCath prepares to play at Franklin County in a state semifinal Nov. 29. That preparation next week will arrive soon enough.

For Friday night, it was a memorable win that no one at CovCath will ever forget.

“I think it’s pretty high up there,” said Eviston. “I have 70 kids in that locker room who believed. I’m not sure how many other people did.”

