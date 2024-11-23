Neutral locations are set for Ohio high school football state semifinals Nov. 29

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The neutral locations are set for three Ohio High School Athletic Association football state semifinals involving Greater Cincinnati teams Nov. 29.

The OHSAA listed the locations on its football postseason brackets Saturday. The OHSAA is scheduled to send a news release Sunday.

In Division I, Moeller (13-1) plays Centerville (11-3) in a state semifinal at Princeton. It will be the first meeting between the programs since 2010 when Centerville won 27-17 in the first round of the playoffs, according to Moeller sports information director George Smith.

“The only team that can hold us back is us,” Moeller coach Bert Bathiany said after the Crusaders’ 28-23 win over St. Xavier Friday night in a regional final at Mason.

“And that’s not arrogantly — that’s just how we feel. We feel like if we do our job — the scoreboard takes care of itself and we can just go do our thing.”

The Nov. 29 winner plays either Lakewood St. Edward (9-5) or Powell Olentangy Liberty (12-2) in the state final Dec. 6 (7:30 p.m. kickoff) at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

In Division II, Anderson (14-0) plays Sunbury Big Walnut (13-1) in a state semifinal at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus.

Anderson, which has a 14-0 record for the first time in program history, is making its second straight state semifinal appearance.

“I think being in the spotlight is something nobody could ever get me ready for, our kids ready for,” Anderson coach Evan Dreyer said after the Raptors’ 28-21 win over La Salle Friday night. “But, man, we embrace it and enjoy the moment.”

The Nov. 29 winner plays either Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-2) or Avon (14-0) in the state final Dec. 5 (7 p.m. kickoff) Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

In Division IV, Taft (12-2) plays Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (14-0) in a state semifinal at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus. The winner plays either Sandusky Perkins (13-1) or Cleveland Glenville (11-3) in the state final at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Taft, which won its first football regional championship Friday night, is the first Cincinnati Public Schools football program in a state semifinal since 1992, according to CPS athletics. Cincinnati Academy of Physical Education (CAPE) won the last of its three state championships in 1992 (Division IV). CAPE also won state titles in 1986 (Division III) and 1985 (Division IV).

"It's a great thing to be able to make history," Taft coach Tyler Williams said after the Senators’ regional final win over Alter.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter