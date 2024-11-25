'It’s a big moment' | Cooper and Highlands prepare for Friday's Class 5A state semifinal

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — The Cooper at Highlands football regular-season showdown had plenty on the line in late September.

And yet Cooper’s three-point win doesn’t compare to what’s at stake this Friday night in a Class 5A state semifinal in Union.

“It’s a big moment, big game,” Highlands junior quarterback Mario Litmer said. “Obviously they got us once this season so really hoping to get them back.”

Undefeated Cooper (13-0) plays host to its fourth consecutive postseason game when it goes against District 6 rival Highlands (11-2) at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner advances to play South Warren (12-1) or Bowling Green (11-2) in the Class 5A state final at 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at Kroger Field in Lexington.

This is the second straight season that Cooper and Highlands will meet in the state semifinals. Cooper was a Class 5A state runner-up in 2023.

Cooper coach Randy Borchers admits that the Bluebirds should’ve won the regular-season matchup this season. He had an inkling the teams could face each other again in a state semifinal.

Although both teams aren’t dwelling on the regular season or the 2023 state semifinal. Cooper is ranked No. 1 in the Class 5A state poll, while Highlands is No. 4.

“Our kind of philosophy is we’re 0-0 and we want to go 1-0 with a win,” Borchers said.

Highlands and Cooper coaches are complimentary of the opposing program. There is a deal of mutual respect. And there is no doubt the teams will be ready to compete Friday night.

“Two really good football teams with playmakers,” Borchers said.

The Jaguars are led by several players including junior quarterback Cam O’Hara, who has thrown for 3,070 yards and 45 touchdowns. Junior running back Keegan Maher has rushed for 1,433 yards and 22 touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Isaiah Johnson has 56 receptions for 1,089 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Senior wide receiver Jaiden Combs has 40 receptions for 815 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior tight end/defensive end Austin Alexander has 37 receptions for 615 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also has 10 sacks on defense.

Defensively, junior safety Ryker Campbell has a team-high 91 tackles (75 solo) and a team-high six interceptions.

Borchers likes the fact that the Jaguars have reduced the number of penalties since earlier this season.

“Randy (Borchers) has done a fabulous job over there,” Highlands coach Bob Sphire said. “That group can really, really play. Hopefully it’s a great game.”

Highlands has won seven consecutive games since the 24-21 loss to visiting Cooper Sept. 28.

Litmer has thrown for 2,528 yards and 31 touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Adam Surrey has 54 receptions for 932 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Jackson Arnold has 51 receptions for 827 yards and nine touchdowns.

Defensively, senior linebacker Thomas Hicks has a team-high 95 tackles. Sophomore defensive back Gabe Williams has a team-high five interceptions.

If recent history is any indication, Friday’s game should be very close on the scoreboard.

“We’re trying to get to the state championship and win it,” Arnold said. “It doesn’t matter who we’re playing. We’ve got one goal and we’re trying to get there.”\

