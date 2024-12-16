'A blessing' | Cooper's Austin Alexander plans to sign with UNC, Bill Belichick

UNION, Ky. — Cooper High School football star and University of North Carolina verbal commit Austin Alexander plans to sign with the Tar Heels on Monday, according to Durran Alexander, Austin’s father.

Austin Alexander, a 2025 defensive end/outside linebacker, spoke with UNC coach Bill Belichick on the phone Sunday afternoon for an estimated 25 minutes.

It was a personable conversation between the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach and the Northern Kentucky high school football star who is the nephew of former longtime NFL running back Shaun Alexander.

Belichick told Austin Alexander how he viewed the recruit's role within the program. Belichick said he’s impressed with what Alexander can bring to UNC on both sides of the football.

“He really spoke more about, ‘This is how we will use you coming in,’" Durran Alexander said of the conversation. “’How we will use your skills.’”

Alexander, who is listed at 6 feet 3 ½ and 241 pounds, graduates from Cooper this week and is allowed to join the Tar Heels for their Wasabi Fenway Bowl game Dec. 28 in Boston.

Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach, was named the UNC head coach last week.

Austin Alexander verbally committed to UNC in April after the Tar Heels offered a scholarship in 2023.

Durran Alexander said UNC has been patient and cordial with his son’s recruitment during the search for a new head coach and the transition time. The NCAA’s early signing period was Dec. 4-6 but UNC has maintained its relationship with Austin in allowing him to sign after the coaching search has concluded.

Durran Alexander told WCPO 9 Sports last week that it is “surreal” to think Belichick will be coaching his son.

“It’s all a blessing,” Durran Alexander said early Monday afternoon.

