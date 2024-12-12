'Surreal' | Father of Cooper High School star discusses Bill Belichick as new UNC head coach

UNION, Ky. — The father of Cooper High School football star and University of North Carolina verbal commit Austin Alexander said early Wednesday night UNC’s then-potential hiring of Bill Belichick is “surreal.”

Less than two hours later, UNC announced the official hiring of Belichick as the Tar Heels' head coach.

Durran Alexander, the father of Cooper senior defensive end/outside linebacker Austin Alexander, followed the media reports Wednesday night about UNC’s potential new head coach. He liked what he heard.

ESPN.com reported late Wednesday afternoon that Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach, was finalizing a deal to become the new Tar Heels’ head coach.

UNC announced the hiring on social media during the 8 o'clock hour Wednesday night.

"I am excited for the opportunity at UNC-Chapel Hill," Belichick said in a statement. "I grew up around college football with my dad and treasured those times. I have always wanted to coach in college and now I look forward to building the football program in Chapel Hill."

Durran Alexander said earlier Wednesday night the 72-year-old Belichick would be a “home run” hire.

“It’s intriguing, honestly,” Durran Alexander said. “To have somebody obviously with so much. He doesn’t need the job. For the guy to be here is amazing.”

Austin Alexander, who is listed at 6 feet 3 ½ and 241 pounds, has received interest from other college football programs this month. However, Alexander intends on signing with UNC in the upcoming days.

He also plans to graduate early from Cooper next week to be able to join the Tar Heels for their Wasabi Fenway Bowl game Dec. 28 in Boston.

Durran Alexander said UNC has been patient and cordial with his son’s recruitment during the search for a new head coach and the transition time. The NCAA’s early signing period was Dec. 4-6 but UNC has maintained its relationship with Austin in allowing him to sign after the coaching search has concluded.

“Carolina wanted him to be there,” Durran Alexander said.

Durran Alexander said there is a great deal of anticipation in being able to see a coaching “legend” working on daily basis in Belichick, but he knows it will be “business mode right out of the gate” for Austin.

Durran Alexander said it’s possible Belichick could make an introductory phone call or reach out by Zoom in the near future if the coaching deal is finalized soon.

“It’s exciting; it really is,” Durran Alexander said. “But, it’s surreal. It’s Bill Belichick.”

Austin Alexander verbally committed to UNC in April after the Tar Heels offered a scholarship in 2023.

"They were one of the schools that told me he's the complete package," Cooper coach Randy Borchers said this past spring. "When you look at North Carolina they're a tremendous academic school as well. And I think when you look at what Austin's done and what he wants to do in the future there's going to be a time after football and he wants to make sure he's prepared for that as well."

Alexander helped to lead the Jaguars to back-to-back trips to the Class 5A state final, being a runner-up to Bowling Green in 2024 and 2023. Cooper completed this season with a 14-1 record on Dec. 7.

Austin Alexander, the nephew of former longtime NFL star running back Shaun Alexander, played tight end and defensive end at Cooper. Austin Alexander had 45 receptions for 706 yards and 13 touchdowns in 13 games, according to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association statistics.

Defensively, Alexander had 52 tackles (39 solo), 13 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in 13 games. He also had three forced fumbles including two recoveries.

"He's a leader," Borchers said this past spring. "He's always very positive in everything. He never gets down. Very vocal leader which you don't see that much anymore in high school football. I think one of the things every coach wishes for is to have some vocal leaders. Kids just don't do that nowadays. Him always staying positive and always going 100 miles an hour every play really takes him to the next level."

