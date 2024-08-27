Zac Taylor says he is confident Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase will play Week 1

CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said he is confident star receiver Ja'Marr Chase will play in Cincinnati's season opener despite not participating in training camp.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Taylor said Chase will practice this week and "we'll just keep taking it from there."

When asked if he is confident Chase will play Week 1, Taylor replied, "Yes."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said over the weekend Chase practiced for the first time on Sunday. Taylor had previously considered the WR1 "day-to-day" after not participating in team activities and then not appearing at all at training camp during contract negotiations.

No contract deal has been announced at this time, but Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said two days before training camp that the organization had had conversations with Chase's agent about an extension.

His former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson signed an extension at the beginning of June for $140 million while Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb just reached an agreement on a $136 million deal. Chase is likely expecting a number somewhere near that range.