Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Reports: Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase practices for first time this season

The Cincinnati Bengals upgraded locker room includes more personal storage, modern decor and some really functional cleat air dryers. Oh, and Joe Burrow got a fridge.
Ja'Marr Chase Bengals
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — The Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has practiced for the first time this season.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero posted on X (formerly Twitter) thay Chase practiced Sunday.

"No new contract yet. But for the first time in camp, Chase was on the field," Pelissero wrote.

Chase, who is entering the fourth year of his $30.8 million rookie contract, is eligible for a contract extension despite only being in year four of his five-year contract, including the fifth-year team option Cincinnati already exercised.

Previously, coach Zach Taylor said Chase was "day-to-day" after not appearing at camp.

Taylor had previously stated Chase's lack of practice was part of a "plan that Ja'Marr and I have" but did not provide further information on what that plan was. Taylor had said that he has been on the same page with "everything he's done," and that he felt good about how they've communicated.

Chase's return to practice comes two weeks before the Bengals open the season in Cincinnati against the New England Patriots.

READ MORE:
'I'm going to Cincinnati, f*** yeah!' | Bengals RB Chase Brown's story is one that defied the odds
Bengals DE Myles Murphy suffers an apparent knee injury during a joint practice with Colts
'Open In Orange': Bengals to wear all-orange uniforms for home opener against Patriots

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

Serving our community for 75 years! Click here to watch.