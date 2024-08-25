Reports: Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase practices for first time this season

CINCINNATI — The Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has practiced for the first time this season.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero posted on X (formerly Twitter) thay Chase practiced Sunday.

"No new contract yet. But for the first time in camp, Chase was on the field," Pelissero wrote.

Sources: #Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase practiced today.



No new contract yet. But for the first time in camp, Chase was on the field. pic.twitter.com/7pY6afxDcp — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 25, 2024

Chase, who is entering the fourth year of his $30.8 million rookie contract, is eligible for a contract extension despite only being in year four of his five-year contract, including the fifth-year team option Cincinnati already exercised.

Previously, coach Zach Taylor said Chase was "day-to-day" after not appearing at camp.

Taylor had previously stated Chase's lack of practice was part of a "plan that Ja'Marr and I have" but did not provide further information on what that plan was. Taylor had said that he has been on the same page with "everything he's done," and that he felt good about how they've communicated.

Chase's return to practice comes two weeks before the Bengals open the season in Cincinnati against the New England Patriots.

