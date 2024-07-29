Watch Now
Ja'Marr Chase still not participating in team practice at training camp

Philip Lee | WCPO 9
CINCINNATI — Five days of training camp, five days without Ja'Marr Chase catching a pass with the team.

The Bengals' star wide receiver has stood idly by on the sidelines, with a backward hat and shades on while his teammates have run routes.

Head Coach Zac Taylor on Thursday said his lack of practice was part of a "plan that Ja'Marr and I have" but when asked if he was going to practice the next day, Taylor only said, "We'll see."

When asked again about Chase's lack of team participation on Monday, Taylor said it was still part of the "same plan."

Taylor did say that he has been on the same page with "everything he's done," and that he felt good about how they've communicated.

"I've been pleased with ... his interactions with his teammates and helping some of these young guys," Taylor said.

Chase could be seen doing some individual work at the end of practice, but whenever organized team activities were between the hash marks, Chase was only an observer.

So why is Ja'Marr sitting out?

All signs point to this being a contract-related protest.

Chase is eligible for a contract extension despite only being in year four of his five-year rookie deal (which includes the fifth-year team option Cincinnati has already exercised).

Fellow LSU alum Justin Jefferson, a wide receiver with the Minnesota Vikings, signed an extension at the beginning of June for $140 million ($110 million guaranteed), making him the highest-paid non-QB in the league.

Chase surely will be looking at that contract as something he deserves. His stats have been on par with Jefferson's, scoring more touchdowns than his former college teammate despite having one less year in the league.

When he was asked last week if his lack of participation has anything to do with his contract, Chase said "no comment" and otherwise hasn't been available to speak with any media.

Duke Tobin, director of player personnel, said two days before training camp started that they had had conversations with Chase's agent about an extension, but one has yet to be announced.

If history repeats itself, Joe Burrow didn't get his long-term extension until just a few days before the regular season started last year. Burrow was also in the fourth year of his five-year rookie deal when the extension was announced.

Whatever the situation is, fans are ready to watch Chase in action, as demonstrated by some "We want Ja'Marr" chants heard at training camp Monday.

