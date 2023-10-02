'We'll be alright': Tee Higgins says he plans to be back as soon as possible after rib injury

CINCINNATI — Tee Higgins said he hopes to miss as little time as possible after suffering a rib injury in the Bengals' loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The star wideout never returned to the game Sunday after fracturing his rib. He was in and out of the medical tent following just two catches for 19 yards.

"I think it's just one (rib), so we'll be alright," Higgins said on Monday.

Higgins said his return depends on his soreness, but noted that "it's not a crazy injury" that would force him to sit out for several weeks. He said he hopes to be back as quickly as possible — either against the Cardinals on Sunday or the Seahawks the next week.

"I think it's just one (rib), so we will be alright." - Tee Higgins



Higgins hopes to not miss any time -- more on what he's dealing with in a contract year and 1-3 team 👇#Bengals @WCPO pic.twitter.com/1yUoYPdnGC — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) October 2, 2023

While he said that the injury is painful, Higgins said he knows how important being on the field is after Cincinnati's 1-3 start to the season.

"Where the team is right now, I feel like my presence on the field could really help the team," Higgins said. "The next few weeks is huge. Just me going out there, making plays that I know I can make, will help the team out in the future."

Cincinnati's offense has struggled to start the season as Burrow returns from a calf injury he sustained during preseason. They've scored three touchdowns in four weeks — the least in the league. The Bengals also have the second-lowest completion percentage and third-lowest rushing yards.

Higgins has had 12 receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns. His teammate Ja'Marr Chase, who spoke candidly after the Titans game about how he is "always f—king open," has 29 receptions for 284 yards and zero touchdowns.