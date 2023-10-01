Bengals face Titans on the road in Nashville, look to win second game

NASHVILLE — The Bengals are looking to win their second game of the year on the road Sunday in Tennessee.

Heading into Sunday's matchup both Cincinnati and Tennessee are 1-2.

Last week, the Bengals snapped their two-game losing streak with a not-so-beautiful Monday Night Football win over the Los Angeles Rams. The Titans are coming off a stark 27-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

While the Titans lost last week, they are back at home, which is where they've garnered their only win of the season so far.

The Bengals have beat the Titans in their last three meetings, including a memorable divisional round game in January 2022 prior to the Bengals' Super Bowl appearance.

Going into Sunday, Joe Burrow continues to improve from his calf injury from the preseason, with it not being an issue during MNF.

Sunday's game will also be an opportunity for the Bengals defense to make another big impression after beating the Rams. The Titans boast one of the league's best running games, so it'll be a test to see if they can slow the offense, especially Derrick Henry — something they've done in the past. So far this season, Titans QB Ryan Tannehill has also been sacked 13 times. \

Comparing that to the Bengals, Burrow has only seen five sacks — at this point last season, Burrow had seen 15.

The Bengals and Titans kick off in Nissan Stadium at 1 p.m. The game airs on Fox.

Follow along below: