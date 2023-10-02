'I'm open. I'm always f***ing open' | Ja'Marr Chase blunt about his role in Bengals struggling offense so far

NASHVILLE — The headline speaks for itself: Ja'Marr Chase says he's "always f***ing open," and doesn't know what else he can do to help the Bengals offensive struggles so far this year.

Chase's words came in a frustrated locker room after the Bengals loss to the Tennessee Titans, 27-3.

While Chase's words could be interpreted a certain way, here's the full exchange of question and answer from WCPO 9's Caleb Noe:

NOE: In four games this season, do you feel like you've got less time to get open, create space for yourself?

CHASE: "Nah, I'm open. I'm always f***ing open. Excuse my profanity, I'm sorry."

NOE: What has to happen for you to capitalize on that, more so than, maybe today for example?

CHASE: "I can't do nothing (different) than what I'm already doing. If I'm open, I'm open."

Chase is understandably upset. He hasn't caught a touchdown this year, when he averaged 1 touchdown per 1.2 games through his first two seasons with the Bengals (and almost 1.5 touchdowns per game in his last year at LSU).

The rest of Chase's numbers don't tell much better of a story: Through his first two years (29 games), he averaged 86 yards per game, 5.8 receptions per game and 9 targets per game. So far through four games this season, Chase averages 71 yards per game, 7.25 receptions per game with 10.25 targets per game. So while he is averaging more receptions per game and more targets, they are at a far shorter yardage rate. And really, if you take out his great performance in the win over LA on Monday Night Football, he's under-performed and been under-utilized in three of the four team's games this year.

This is, in part, due to quarterback Joe Burrow's injury. With less mobility due to his recovering strained calf, Burrow isn't extending plays with his feet like he has in year's past, which often led to balls thrown further downfield on broken plays, or on plays where Chase was running longer routes.

Similarly, with less zip on the ball, Chase isn't getting as many sideline, back shoulder fade opportunities that he built his elite receiver reputation on the past two years.

This is all also a part of Burrow having less time in the pocket to throw than almost any other starting quarterback in the league. Only Trevor Lawrence has had less time from snap to pass or pressure, according to fantasypros.com, with Burrow only getting 2.1 seconds per pass (Lawrence has had only 2.0 seconds). Fantasypros.com also has Burrow ranked in the top 5 for most "poor passes", with 22.

The Bengals looked to have some answers in the team's only win this season over the Rams, but went right back to where they started the season against Cleveland, only putting up 3 points against a decent, but not elite, Tennessee defense that is in the lower third of the league for passing yards allowed (meaning they give up more passing yards than most teams).

The Bengals remain one of two NFL teams not to score a first-half TD this season.

Burrow said after the game that the team has a lot of work to do.

Head coach Zac Taylor said the performance was "unacceptable" and that “nothing was good enough today … They beat us in every situation.” Taylor did say he believes in the members of this team to turn it around. They'll try to do just that on the west coast this Sunday, when they play the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale at 4:05 p.m. EST.