'He deserves a raise' | Bengals owner Mike Browns talks Trey Hendrickson deal

CINCINNATI — All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson "deserves a raise," Bengals owner Mike Brown told reporters Monday during the team's annual luncheon.

The Bengals star skipped mandatory minicamp last month after speaking out about Cincinnati's lack of communication regarding an extension.

"I'm very disappointed with the communication that's been had," Hendrickson told reporters at Organized Team Activities.

While it's been mostly quiet from both sides since, Brown said Monday they have people "who are sharpening their pencils and trying to figure that out as I speak here."

Hendrickson, as Brown noted, is under contract for the 2025 season. However, he identified that the NFL sack leader is deserving of a better deal.

"He deserves a raise," Brown said. "He did well. He played effectively. He's important."

Brown said the team has offered Hedrickson a raise, but no deal has been done.

"He's got the right to argue his case," Brown said. "We'll try to make sense of it from our perspective."

When asked about comments from fans or media members that the Bengals never want to spend any money, whether it be player contracts or stadium renovations, Brown said the team "isn't being cheap."

"We've paid out, the last couple of years, more than the cap," Brown said. "That isn't being cheap, it's just trying to make the system operate the way we can."

As training camp approaches, Brown said the Bengals "will get (a deal) done at some point" with Hendrickson.

"He's a fine player, he's a good guy, we want him here ... we'll see," said Brown. "I'm not persuaded that it isn't going to get done. As far as I'm concerned, the sooner the better."