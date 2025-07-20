Report: Former UC Bearcat, Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder signs with Bengals

CINCINNATI — Former UC Bearcat Desmond Ridder is signing with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to reports.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero first reported Sunday that the former Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback signed with Cincinnati. Ridder has signed a one-year contract.

Former #Falcons starting QB Desmond Ridder is signing with the #Bengals, per source. Some experienced competition behind Joe Burrow. pic.twitter.com/1cbWPCTV2W — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 20, 2025

Ridder joins the likes of starting quarterback Joe Burrow and backups Jake Browning, Payton Thorne and Logan Woodside.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was the Bearcats' offensive coordinator who recruited Ridder to the University of Cincinnati, according to Sports Illustrated's James Rapien. Taylor was the person who offered Ridder his scholarship.

Ridder, who was selected by the Falcons in the 2022 NFL Draft, has appeared in 25 games (18 starts) over three NFL seasons. Ridder was named a starter for Atlanta in December 2022 after Marcus Mariota went 5-8 throughout the start of the Falcons' 2022 season.

Ridder was named the starting quarterback for the Falcons' 2023 season but was benched for several weeks midseason and replaced by Taylor Heinicke. In 2024, Ridder was traded to the Arizona Cardinals, where he lost the battle for backup quarterback. He was then signed off the Cardinals' practice squad to the Las Vegas Raiders when Aidan O'Connell was placed on injured reserve.

The 25-year-old Louisville native led the UC Bearcats to their first and only College Football Playoff appearance.

Ridder also set all kinds of records at UC, starting all four years as QB. He had the third-most wins by any quarterback in college football history, set the record for most touchdowns in AAC history and led the Bearcats in total yards all-time.

After Pelissero announced the news, UC celebrated by posting on social media, welcoming Ridder back home.