Bengals announce training camp practices open to public, including new night stadium practice

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have announced the schedule for training camp practices open to the public, which includes a new, night stadium practice.

Training camp officially kicks off on Wednesday, July 23. In total, eight practices are open for the public to join and watch. Three additional practices will be open just for season ticket members and waitlist members, the team said.

Some details have changed from training camps past, however; new this year, the team will begin practice earlier than usual, at 10 a.m.

Also new will be a Saturday night stadium practice inside of Paycor Stadium on August 2 at 6 p.m. That practice is also free and open to the public, but tickets are required for entry. Tickets for that practice event will be available for free during the week of July 21 in the Bengals app, the team said.

That event will start with gates opening at 5 p.m. for fans to enjoy family-friendly activities and photo opportunities throughout the stadium. Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham will also provide live commentary during the practice.

In the past, the team has held "Back Together Weekend" at the stadium, but that practice event typically began earlier in the afternoon. There is no mention of a specifically branded "Back Together" event this year.

The regular practices, held at the Kettering Health Practice fields, will begin at 10 a.m. in the fields just west of Paycor Stadium. Fans can park in Lot 1, Lot A or Lot B for these practices. Bleachers at the practice site can seat up to 1,100 fans next to the fields, and standing room is also available along the sidelines. No ticket is required to attend these practices, but attendance is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Different groups of players will be available after practice to sign autographs for players, though a list of who will be available when was not released.

Here's when season ticket holders and waitlist members can exclusively see practice:



SUNDAY, JULY 27 (Season Ticket & Waitlist Members Only; Ticket Required)

Gates open at 9 a.m. Practice from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 9 (Season Ticket & Waitlist Members Only; Ticket Required)

Gates open at 1:15 p.m. Practice from 2:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 10 (Club Members Only; Ticket Required)

Gates open at 9 a.m. Practice from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.



Here's when non-season-ticket-holders can go see the team practice:

