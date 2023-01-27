Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble return TD on display at Pro Football Hall of Fame

CINCINNATI — Everyone and their mother knows about Cincinnal Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard's record-breaking fumble return touchdown. Now, that game ball is on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The 98-yard recovery by Sam Hubbard came as the Baltimore Ravens were on the cusp of taking the lead in the Wild Card playoff game against the Bengals. Quarterback Tyler Huntley tried to reach the ball over the defensive line for a QB sneak, when Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson smacked the ball out of his hands, and it fell directly into Hubbard's.

Hubbard was "mic'd up" for the Wild Card showdown and the NFL Films crewed captured the exhausted and excited Hubbbard celebrating the record-breaking play screaming "you can't catch me" as he headed to the sidelines.

Coach Zac Taylor said having the ball head to Canton was the "icing on the cake for the whole situation."

"He's the Cincinnati Kid. He means so much to this community and this team," Taylor said. "For him to have that moment, I thought was really special. (It) couldn't have happened to anybody better, and to hear that the ball is in Canton right now is just awesome."

While the ball headed to Canton, Hubbard said he still has the jersey from the victory.

"I'd love to have the ball, but I think it's pretty cool to have something in the hall of fame," Hubbard said.

He also hopes the record — which is the longest fumble return in postseason NFL history — doesn't get broken.

"Obviously a very memorable play, and hopefully I have many more of those to come," Hubbard said.

One play changed the game for The Sam Hubbard Foundation: $30,000 raised since game-winning touchdown