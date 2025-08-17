Reports: Bengals listening to trade offers for star defensive end Trey Hendrickson

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are looking at offers to trade star defensive end Trey Hendrickson, according to reports.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Cincinnati is listening to trade offers from other teams as the Bengals and Hendrickson remain at an impasse.

"It's unclear if the NFL sack leader will be playing elsewhere in 2025, and a trade will be a real challenge. But time will tell," Rapoport posted on X.

Hendrickson and the Bengals have been at odds over contract disagreements. Bengals owner Mike Brown told reporters in July during the team's annual luncheon that Hendrickson "deserves a raise." Brown said the team has offered him one, but no deal has been done.

"He's a fine player, he's a good guy, we want him here ... we'll see," said Brown. "I'm not persuaded that it isn't going to get done. As far as I'm concerned, the sooner the better."

If the Bengals accepted a trade offer for the Pro Bowler, Rapoport said it would be expensive.

"This will be expensive, likely with a young player and a future pick if possible," he wrote on X. "A challenge for sure — especially because the #Bengals are a playoff-ready team."

This will be expensive, likely with a young player and a future pick if possible. A challenge for sure — especially because the #Bengals are a playoff-ready team. https://t.co/nauDkkCSLk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2025

Despite having no deal, Hendrickson showed up to training camp Wednesday, July 30. The defensive end showed up to camp in plain clothes with no pads and no helmet. He did not appear to be participating in any drills. He did, however, take time to sign autographs for onlooking fans.

As eyes remain on Hendrickson, the Bengals are gearing up for their second preseason game of the summer. Cincinnati takes on the Washington Commanders on Monday at 8 p.m.