'Got his best days ahead of him': Sam Hubbard's former coach, school celebrate his record-breaking touchdown

CINCINNATI — John Rodenberg watched with astonishment Sunday night as Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard recovered a fumble and ran it back 98 yards for a touchdown at Paycor Stadium.

"It's like, 'This is crazy; absolutely crazy," said Rodenberg, the Indian Hill head coach who coached Hubbard at Moeller.

Rodenberg smiled as he recounted the moment.

"Then all of a sudden the coach came out in me and I was like, 'Man, he's a little slow,'" Rodenberg said before a chuckle. "And then he goes into the end zone and it's like, wow what an experience."

Hubbard, a 2014 Moeller graduate, was still the talk of the town Tuesday after the Bengals' first-round playoff win over Baltimore Sunday night.

"We're all excited," said Moeller principal Carl Kremer, who is the Crusaders' basketball coach. "And I think what makes it better is that everybody knows the quality of human being that Sam is and that really makes us proud so it's a happy week here at Moeller High School."

Hubbard, who was a part of Moeller's back-to-back Division I state titles in 2012 and 2013, has remained close to the school by staying in contact with the coaches and his former classmates along with hosting an annual summer football camp. Hubbard's foundation is also well-known throughout Greater Cincinnati for its charitable efforts.

"He's a hard worker," Kremer said. "He treats people right. We're so proud to see him — for us, he truly is a man of Moeller. For him to have that moment, and our school gets a little bit of that, it's really great. All kudos goes to him."

Rodenberg said he's proud of the way Hubbard, a free safety at Moeller, has persevered in the NFL for five seasons. He said he sees a bright future ahead for the former Ohio State player who was recruited by Urban Meyer after a dodgeball session during gym class at Moeller.

The story has been recounted many times over the years. Here is ⁦@jrody25⁩ discussing how @Sam_Hubbard_⁩ was noticed by then-Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer during a dodgeball class at Moeller. ⁦@WCPO⁩ pic.twitter.com/Lwxay77ATu — Mike Dyer (@MikeDyer) January 17, 2023

"He's very goal-driven," Rodenberg said. "He knows how to take care of himself. What I see is a guy five years in the NFL that's still getting better. He knows how to take care of his body. He's got these goals he's going to accomplish and he's pretty relentless about them. I see a guy that's got his best days ahead of him. I think he's a guy that could be a 10-year pro because of the way that he takes care of himself."

