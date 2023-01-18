Watch Now
'I was so scared of getting caught': Mic'd up Sam Hubbard reacts to 98-yard fumble return TD

Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) returns a fumble for a touchdown during a wild-card playoff NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati.
Posted at 8:05 PM, Jan 17, 2023
CINCINNATI — As if Cincinnati fans haven't stopped watching replays of Sam Hubbard's 98-yard touchdown, NFL Films is sharing the hometown hero's immediate reaction to his game-winning fumble recovery.

Sam Hubbard was 'mic'd up' for the Bengals' Wild Card showdown with the division rival Ravens Sunday night. In a clip shared on the NFL's social media pages, the NFL Films crew captured Hubbard, exhausted and excited, celebrating his record-breaking play.

"You can't catch me," Hubbard yelled as he joined his teammates on the sideline.

But when he finally sat down to get some much-needed oxygen, the Moeller grad admitted he wasn't sure he'd get to the end zone.

"I was so scared of getting caught," he said while decompressing after the play.

Hubbard reiterated that while talking to D.J. Reader.

"I was so terrified of getting caught," Hubbard said. "I was like, he's on my a—!"

Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews did everything he could to catch up with Hubbard. In fact, Next Gen Stats reported the 6-foot-5, 247 pound Andrews reached the top speed of his career trying to chase him down.

Andrews hit 20.72 miles per hour during the run. Hubbard, who had at least a 5-yard head start, reached a max speed of 17.43 miles per hour. That's the third-fastest speed by a defensive lineman as a ball carrier all season.

Next Gen Stats also reported that Hubbard ran 123.6 yards on the return, the furthest distance traveled by a ball carrier on a touchdown this season.

Players are mic'd up every week for "Inside the NFL," which airs Tuesday at 9:30 p.m.

